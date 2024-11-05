Lyell Announces Presentation of Initial Clinical Data from the Phase 1-2 Clinical Trial of IMPT-314 for the treatment of B-cell Lymphoma at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical-stage company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies, today announced that an abstract highlighting initial clinical data from the Phase 1-2 study of IMPT-314 in large B-cell lymphoma will be presented by Sarah M. Larson, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Medical Director, Immune Effector Cell Therapy Program, Division of Hematology/Oncology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place in San Diego, CA, December 7 – 10, 2024. IMPT-314 is a dual-targeting CD19/CD20 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product candidate being developed for patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

IMPT-314 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed/refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma.

Details of the presentation are below:

First Results of IMPT-314, an Autologous Bispecific CD19/CD20 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) in Enriched Naive and Central Memory T Cells, for the Treatment of Large B Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster III

Publication Number: 4824

Presentation Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

About Lyell

Lyell is a clinical-stage company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies. Lyell’s product candidates are enhanced with novel technology designed to generate T cells that resist exhaustion and have qualities of durable stemness in order to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity and achieve consistent and long-lasting clinical response. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Lyell's anticipated progress, business plans, business strategy and clinical trials; Lyell's advancement of its pipeline and its research, development and clinical capabilities; the potential clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of Lyell's product candidates; the advancement of Lyell's technology platform; the potential benefits, if any, from the Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed/refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma; and other statements that are not historical fact.

