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Lupin Announces the Approval of Dapagliflozin Tablets in the United States

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg.

The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, as bioequivalent to Farxiga® for the indications in the approved labeling.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. 

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

Farxiga is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca AB.

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

India Florida Approvals Pipeline
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
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