Lupin Announces Plans to Build a New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Coral Springs, Florida Extending its Long-Standing Commitment to America’s Patients and Healthcare System

Furthering U.S.-based pharmaceutical capacity in Coral Springs, Florida to produce critical respiratory medicines and to strengthen the company's position as a global respiratory leader.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader, Lupin, today announced its plans for a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, a significant step in safeguarding the health and safety of Florida families and the nation. With a projected cumulative investment of $250 million, including research & development, infrastructure and capital expenditures over a five-year period, the new site will have the capacity to accommodate the production of more than 25 critical respiratory medicines, including lifesaving albuterol inhalers for children with asthma and service members at home and overseas. By strengthening domestic manufacturing and enhancing supply chain diversification, this critical project will enhance medicine security and strengthen Lupin's position as a global respiratory leader. Locally, this will generate over 200 new long-term, skilled jobs by 2030 in Broward County.

"The expansion of Lupin's footprint in Coral Springs is a core part of our growth strategy. This new state-of-the-art facility will build on our existing presence in Florida, which is home to Lupin's headquarters and our Advanced Inhalation Research Center. This investment demonstrates Lupin's commitment to innovation, quality and supply chain reliability — and our ability to partner with Florida's leaders to strengthen America's medicine security by growing our capacity to produce affordable treatments for patients. We are grateful to Florida's leadership for their partnership in making this possible," said Christoph Funke, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Lupin.

"On behalf of FloridaCommerce, I'm excited to welcome Lupin's expansion in Coral Springs and the high-impact investment it brings to our state," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "Thanks to Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida has built a strong foundation for growth—with a strong focus on research and development, nine consecutive years as the #1 state for postsecondary education and three consecutive years as the #1 state for talent development, Florida has become #2 in the nation for both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing. Lupin's investment will strengthen Florida's position as a leader in life sciences, boost our advanced manufacturing capabilities and enhance the state's medicine security—delivering long-term benefits to both our economy and the health of Floridians."

The Coral Springs facility will anchor U.S. production of critical respiratory therapies, diversify the supply chain, and ensure affordable, reliable access—from routine pediatric care to pandemic-scale demand. Lupin has acquired more than 5 acres of land to embark on this expansion of 70,000 square feet.

In recognition of its investment and job creation plans, Lupin will receive tax credits and incentives from the state of Florida. Lupin is partnering with Florida Commerce/Select Florida; City of Coral Springs; Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance; Broward County Commission, [Workforce/college partner] as part of this strategic project.

Lupin Limited (BSE:500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader with products in over 100 markets and a strong U.S. footprint in respiratory care and complex generics. With its U.S. headquarters in Naples, Florida, the company operates 15 manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally and employs more than 24,000 professionals.

