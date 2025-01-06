Lumicell Announces Accomplished Healthcare Leader as New Member to Board of Directors

Independent director, Jim Alecxih, Chief Executive Officer of DH Medical joins Lumicell’s Board of Directors

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumicell, Inc., a privately held company focused on developing innovative fluorescence-guided imaging technologies for cancerous tissue detection during surgery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Alecxih to its Board of Directors.

The Lumicell Board has appointed Mr. Jim Alecxih as a new independent director. Currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of DH Medical, Alecxih leads a team focused on advancements in imaging, video transmission, and signal processing technologies. He previously held executive leadership roles at other market-leading companies, including Intuitive Surgical, where he spearheaded exponential revenue growth of robotic-assisted surgical systems.

“We’re excited to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors. His extensive commercial and operational experience, along with a proven track record of success, will be invaluable to Lumicell,” said Howard Hechler, Chief Executive Officer of Lumicell. “Jim’s deep experience in the healthcare industry and diagnostic imaging aligns seamlessly with Lumicell’s mission to advance cancer detection across the continuum of solid tumors and improve surgical outcomes.”

“I’m honored to join Lumicell’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history, as it is initiating its U.S. commercial launch. I look forward to contributing to the continued development and research of its platform technology,” said Alecxih. “Lumicell’s innovative fluorescence-guided imaging technology fills critical gaps in cancer care, offering the ability to detect cancer that would otherwise remain undetected.”

About Lumicell Inc.

Lumicell is a privately held life sciences company revolutionizing the intraoperative detection of cancer with its real-time fluorescence imaging technology. Lumicell’s proprietary technology is FDA-approved for use in the treatment of breast cancer and is also being explored for further development across a wide variety of solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.Lumicell.com and www.LearnAboutLumicell.com. Follow the company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Lumicell’s current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the regulatory process to approve pharmaceutical drugs or medical devices.

