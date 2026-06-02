Lumexa Imaging Announces Joint Venture with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) to Expand Advanced Outpatient Imaging in New York

This collaboration marks Lumexa Imaging’s ninth joint venture and advances the company’s health system growth strategy

RALEIGH, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), world leader in musculoskeletal health.

The collaboration represents Lumexa Imaging’s ninth joint venture and further strengthens the company’s presence in New York—one of the nation’s largest healthcare markets. Lumexa Imaging and HSS plan to expand access to advanced outpatient imaging services across the New York City metro area, bringing high-quality, convenient care closer to patients and referring providers.

This announcement reflects continued momentum behind Lumexa Imaging’s long-term growth strategy, which focuses on expanding in attractive markets and meeting growing demand for outpatient imaging services. The team is also evaluating future outpatient imaging locations across the region as part of long-term growth and expansion plans.

“Our collaboration with HSS represents an important milestone in Lumexa Imaging’s continued growth,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging. “We are building a differentiated outpatient imaging platform by teaming up with leading health systems that share our commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care. HSS is globally recognized for excellence in musculoskeletal health, and we are excited to work together to expand access to advanced imaging services across the New York market.”

The joint venture supports continued growth in one of the nation’s largest healthcare markets while strengthening Lumexa Imaging’s ability to leverage HSS’s subspecialized radiology expertise, and deliver advanced technology and an elevated patient experience across its expanding network.

“Lumexa Imaging stood out for its proven joint venture model, strong operational capabilities, and shared commitment to clinical excellence and patient access,” said Dr. Bryan T. Kelly, President and CEO of HSS. “As a leader in musculoskeletal health, we are committed to delivering the highest quality care and diagnostic services for musculoskeletal conditions. This collaboration enables us to meet growing demand for comprehensive outpatient imaging services while delivering an exceptional experience for patients and referring providers throughout the region.”

Lumexa Imaging remains focused on disciplined expansion through de novo development, acquisitions, and strategic joint ventures with leading health systems. The collaboration with HSS further advances the company’s broader strategy to enhance access to specialized imaging services and deliver long-term value for patients, providers, and shareholders.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and greater than 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 16th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2025-2026), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2025-2026). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fifth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, goals, strategies and long-term objectives, including our ability to drive future growth, expand our outpatient imaging center footprint through identifying and opening future locations in attractive growth markets, benefit from partnerships, capitalize on market trends and demand, and realize the expected benefits of strategic joint ventures. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Melissa Weston

Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com

Investors

Sue Dooley

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