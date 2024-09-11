Lumendi’s Double Balloon Interventional Platform, DiLumen® EZ-Glide, Continues to Demonstrate Significant Time and Cost Savings in Colorectal ESD

DiLumen Reduced Total Procedure Time by 36.5%, Leading to an Average Cost Savings of $610.16 Per Patient and Improved En Bloc Resection Rate to 97.2%, Compared to 87% With Traditional Methods

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumendi, LLC, a leader in minimally invasive endoscopic devices, today announced that new data showcasing the substantial benefits of its Double Balloon Interventional Platform (DBIP), DiLumen® EZ-Glide, which continues to demonstrate significant time and cost savings in colorectal endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), has been published in the peer reviewed journal, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Lead authored by Dr. Sergey V. Kantsevoy, Professor of Medicine, Director of Therapeutic Endoscopy at Mercy Medical Center, the paper is entitled, “Prospective, Randomized Controlled Study Evaluating Double Balloon Interventional Endoscopic Platform For Colorectal ESD,” and can be accessed through the following link: https://www.giejournal.org/article/S0016-5107(24)03338-8/abstract.

“DiLumen has revolutionized our approach to colorectal ESD, significantly reducing procedure times and improving patient outcomes,” stated Dr. Kantsevoy. “This study adds to the growing body of evidence supporting DiLumen’s efficacy and cost-effectiveness.”

The prospective, randomized controlled study found that DiLumen reduced total procedure time by 36.5%, leading to an average cost savings of $610.16 per patient. Additionally, DiLumen improved the en bloc resection rate to 97.2%, compared to 87.0% with traditional methods, with no reported adverse events in the study group. Studies conducted outside of the United States have also demonstrated similar time and cost savings. As a result, the economic benefits of the DBIP extend beyond immediate procedural costs, reducing long-term treatment costs through lower recurrence rates and improved curative outcomes.

“Dr. Kantsevoy’s study further corroborates the significant time savings we have observed with DiLumen in our own retrospective propensity matched comparison presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in 2021,” said Dr. Stavros Stavropoulos, Director of Endoscopy at Mount Sinai South Nassau Center for Digestive Health.

“The enhanced efficiency and safety of DiLumen make it an invaluable tool for the advanced endoscopist especially in patients with redundant colons and complex polyps,” added Dr. Stuart Gordon, Director of GI Endoscopy at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

DiLumen’s conduit feature facilitates suturing with the Overstitch device during ESD procedures, enhancing procedural efficiency and patient safety. This feature increases the likelihood of same-day discharge, adding to cost savings and providing peace of mind for treating gastroenterologists. This groundbreaking study positions DiLumen as a cost-effective and efficient tool for colorectal ESD, promising to enhance patient care and streamline endoscopic procedures.

