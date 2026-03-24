LucyRx Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2026

Recognition highlights LucyRx's work to improve prescription care through clear, straightforward pricing, flexible benefit design, and integrated clinical support.

BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LucyRx, an independent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) focused on transforming how prescription care is delivered and paid for, has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2026. The company was recognized among a select group of health care organizations redefining how pharmacy benefits are designed, managed, and experienced.

LucyRx earned the distinction for advancing pharmacy benefit design through clear pricing, flexible formularies, and real-time analytics that help employers better understand and manage prescription drug spending. Fast Company's annual list recognizes companies across industries and regions shaping how business and innovation evolve.

The recognition comes as LucyRx continues to scale its model nationally, supporting more than 1.65 million members and helping over 4,000 employers bring greater visibility and control to their pharmacy benefit design. LucyRx has also earned a Net Promoter Score of 65, reflecting strong client satisfaction in a category historically defined by opacity and misaligned incentives.

"LucyRx was built on the belief that prescription care should be simpler, more accessible, and designed around the people who depend on it," said David Blair, Chief Executive Officer of LucyRx. "This recognition reflects the work our team is doing to bring real accountability, clinical insight, and modern infrastructure to pharmacy benefits so employers and patients can finally see and manage the real cost of care."

Through its platform, LucyRx combines choice in formulary design, real-time analytics through its LucyIQ™ technology, and integrated clinical support to help plan sponsors manage costs while improving outcomes for members. Its Connected Specialty Care Network now includes over 130 specialty pharmacies nationwide, helping patients access complex therapies more quickly and consistently. Dedicated LucyRx Care Guides provide personalized support to patients navigating treatment and help reduce delays.

"What makes LucyRx different is that we started from the patient and built outward. Employers get real-cost pricing, genuine choice in formulary design, and clinical support that actually follows the member through the process," said Susan Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer of LucyRx. "The result is a benefit that works the way it was always supposed to."

About LucyRx



LucyRx is a fast-scaling, independent, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) redefining prescription care. Fueled by innovation and decades of leadership experience, LucyRx delivers better outcomes through its Connected Specialty Care Network, Formulary Marketplace, and next-day home delivery solutions. Powered by its proprietary AI platform, LucyIQ™, the company provides real-time insights that support evidence-based clinical decisions, clear pricing, and exceptional service from U.S.-based certified pharmacy technicians. Partnering with more than 60,000 pharmacies, LucyRx serves over 4,000 clients nationwide.

This is prescription care, brilliantly reimagined.

Learn more at LucyRx.com

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SOURCE LucyRx