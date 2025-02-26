SUBSCRIBE
Lucid Diagnostics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it has received written notification from the Listings Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with this listing rule because it failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of its common stock of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on February 21, 2025.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “LUCD”.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-diagnostics-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-minimum-bid-price-requirement-302384434.html

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

New York Diagnostics
