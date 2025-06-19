LOTTE BIOLOGICS Signs Antibody Manufacturing Contract with Ottimo Pharma

Expanding track record by signing contracts with various global companies across Asia and Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE BIOLOGICS announced on June 19, 2025 that it has signed a contract manufacturing agreement for antibody therapeutics with Ottimo Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class, one-of-a-kind PD1/VEGFR2 dual pathway antibodies to extend the lives of people living with cancer.

The signing ceremony took place at the LOTTE BIOLOGICS booth within the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, where BIO INTERNATIONAL 2025 is being held. Through this agreement, LOTTE BIOLOGICS will produce antibody drug substance for Ottimo Pharma's Jankistomig at its Syracuse Bio Campus in New York.

James Park, CEO of LOTTE BIOLOGICS, stated, "This agreement serves as further validation of our competitiveness as a CDMO in the global antibody therapeutics market. We will continue striving not only to supply high-quality medicines that meet global standards, but also to become a company that delivers greater value to both our partners and patients."

Joseph Shultz, Vice President Technical Development & Manufacturing at Ottimo PHARMA said, "This manufacturing collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing Jankistomig with speed and precision. Partnering with Lotte's proven biomanufacturing capabilities enhances our operational readiness and supports our rapid path to IND submission and clinical trial initiation."

LOTTE BIOLOGICS currently provides CDMO services at its Syracuse Bio Campus, ranging from cell line development to large-scale contract manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company aims to begin operation of Plant 1 at its Songdo Bio Campus in 2027. Plant 1 will be a large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 120,000 liters, enabling the company to handle major global contracts.

Recently, LOTTE BIOLOGICS has been broadening its partnerships with various global biopharmaceutical companies across Asia and Europe. Centered around its two production hubs in North America and Asia, the company is solidifying its position in the CDMO market not only for antibody therapeutics but also for ADC modalities. LOTTE BIOLOGICS aims to secure clients by providing an integrated service through collaboration, delivering superior and trustworthy solutions.

Furthermore, to provide client-specific end-to-end services, LOTTE BIOLOGICS has entered into strategic collaborations with global contract development organizations (CDOs) and drug product (DP) companies. Through these partnerships, it offers fully customized CDMO solutions spanning early drug development to commercialization.

About LOTTE BIOLOGICS

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, LOTTE BIOLOGICS was founded in 2022 with a mission to deliver therapies that contribute to a healthier world.

At the Syracuse Bio Campus in New York, LOTTE BIOLOGICS provides high-quality GMP manufacturing services for drug substances. The facility offers a total production capacity of 40,000L, supported by eight 5,000L stainless steel bioreactors. Additionally, the campus includes extensive analytical QC testing laboratories and warehouse facilities that have received approval from over 62 regulatory agencies worldwide. LOTTE BIOLOGICS is also advancing into a new area of expertise with Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) conjugation services. With over $100 million invested in ADC modalities, including both drug substance and conjugation capabilities on-site, we offer a seamless, end-to-end service from drug substance manufacturing to conjugation.

Looking ahead, LOTTE BIOLOGICS is constructing three advanced bio plants in Songdo, South Korea. With construction of the first plant already underway and expected to be operational by 2027, each facility will feature eight 15,000L stainless steel bioreactors for large-scale commercial production to meet production needs. Collectively, these plants will provide a manufacturing volume exceeding 360,000L in bioreactor capacity.

More information about LOTTE BIOLOGICS, please visit: www.lottebiologics.com

