Longevity Medical Institute® Physicians and Scientists Publish Peer-Reviewed Research on Stem Cell Therapies for Diabetic Foot Ulcers

LOS CABOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, Mexico, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians and scientists from Longevity Medical Institute® have published new peer-reviewed research examining the therapeutic potential of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapies for diabetic foot ulcers, one of the most serious and difficult-to-treat complications of diabetes. The publication adds to the growing body of evidence supporting stem cell-based approaches in chronic wound care and reflects Longevity Medical Institute's broader investment in clinical research, diagnostics, and regenerative medicine infrastructure.

The study, titled "Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stromal Cell-Based Therapies for Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Controlled Topical and Local Delivery Trials," was published in the Journal of Surgery and Medical Case Reports. This systematic review and meta-analysis highlights the potential of stem cell therapies to improve healing outcomes in chronic diabetic wounds.

The research was conducted by a multidisciplinary team of Longevity Medical Institute physicians and scientists, including Kirk Sanford, DC; Félix Porras, MD; Fergie Martínez, MD, MSc; Hugo Ramos, MD; Janine Zamitiz, MD, MSc; Carlos Green, MSc; and Edward Ramsay, MSc.

Mexico has one of the largest concentrations of stem cell clinics in the world, yet relatively little peer-reviewed clinical research is published from within the country. Longevity Medical Institute believes advancing the field requires not only clinical innovation, but also meaningful scientific contribution through publication in internationally recognized research journals.

Diabetic foot ulcers affect millions of patients worldwide and remain a leading cause of infection, hospitalization, and lower-limb amputation. These chronic wounds are especially difficult to treat because diabetes can impair circulation, prolong inflammation, and limit the body's ability to repair damaged tissue.

To evaluate emerging treatment strategies, the Longevity Medical Institute research team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of controlled clinical studies examining allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC's) therapies delivered through topical or local injection methods in patients with diabetic foot ulcers.

The analysis found that mesenchymal stem cell therapies were associated with improved rates of wound closure and greater reductions in ulcer size compared with standard wound care alone. These therapies are believed to support healing through several biological mechanisms, including immune modulation, promotion of angiogenesis, and activation of regenerative signaling pathways involved in tissue repair.

"Chronic diabetic wounds represent a major global health burden and remain difficult to treat with conventional therapies alone," said Dr. Kirk Sanford, lead author of the study and Founder of Longevity Medical Institute. "Our analysis highlights the growing body of clinical evidence suggesting that regenerative cell therapies may offer a meaningful adjunct to traditional wound care approaches."

"This research affirms what we are already seeing in clinical practice," said Dr. Félix Porras MD, Medical Director at Longevity Medical Institute. "Stem cell therapies are showing strong potential to enhance wound healing and may mark an important advancement in the treatment of chronic diabetic ulcers."

The publication also reflects Longevity Medical Institute's broader investment in regenerative medicine infrastructure. The Institute recently announced the opening of a federally licensed Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Biotechnology Laboratory in Los Cabos operating under COFEPRIS, Mexico's national health regulatory authority. The facility supports physician-directed regenerative therapies and laboratory verification within an integrated medical environment.

Longevity Medical Institute operates as an integrated medical campus combining regenerative medicine, surgical services, advanced imaging, and comprehensive diagnostics within a single clinical environment. The facility includes a federally licensed biotechnology laboratory, a surgical center, an in-house clinical laboratory measuring more than 120 biomarkers and health metrics, advanced cardiovascular assessment programs, and full-body AI-enhanced MRI imaging.

By combining physician-directed clinical care with laboratory verification, scientific authorship, and diagnostic infrastructure, the institute aims to help advance the scientific foundation for regenerative medicine therapies and improve treatment options for complex chronic conditions such as diabetic wound disease.

The full study is available through the Journal of Surgery and Medical Case Reports. DOI: 10.64142/jsmcr.3.1.59

About Longevity Medical Institute®

Longevity Medical Institute® is one of the most complete and medically integrated stem cell and regenerative medicine platforms in the world, combining physician-led stem cell therapy across five distinct MSC sources with advanced diagnostics, a clinical laboratory measuring more than 120 biomarkers and health metrics, cardiovascular assessment, biotechnology infrastructure, full-body AI-enhanced MRI imaging, surgery, rehabilitation, specialist medicine, research leadership, luxury accommodations, and concierge patient infrastructure within one coordinated ecosystem.

www.longevity-institute.com

