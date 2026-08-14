Longevity Medical Institute® Launches Advanced Intranasal Regenerative Neurological Therapy Platform

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, August 13, 2026 -- Longevity Medical Institute® today announced the launch of its Regenerative Neurological Therapy Program, featuring an advanced intranasal delivery platform designed to transport regenerative therapies toward the brain through the nasal cavity. The technology expands the institute's comprehensive neurological program by offering patients a non-invasive alternative to intrathecal administration for selected neurological conditions.



The human brain is protected by the blood-brain barrier, a highly selective membrane that prevents many therapeutic compounds from reaching the central nervous system. While intrathecal administration remains the most direct route for delivering regenerative therapies into the cerebrospinal fluid, it requires a lumbar puncture. The newly launched intranasal platform utilizes one of the most extensively studied nose-to-brain delivery technologies described in the scientific literature, allowing physicians to offer a less invasive treatment option when clinically appropriate.



Unlike conventional nasal sprays, which deposit most of their contents in the lower nasal passages, the specialized delivery system is engineered to target the upper nasal cavity near the olfactory region. Research has demonstrated that compounds delivered to this region may travel toward the brain along the olfactory and trigeminal nerve pathways, bypassing much of the blood-brain barrier.



"Neurological regenerative medicine is rapidly advancing, but delivering therapies to the brain has always been one of the greatest challenges," said Dr. Kirk Sanford, Founder and CEO of Longevity Medical Institute®. "By adding this specialized intranasal delivery platform, we're expanding our ability to personalize treatment. Patients now have access to both intrathecal and non-invasive intranasal administration, allowing our physicians to select the most appropriate delivery method based on the patient's diagnosis, clinical findings, and treatment goals."



Rather than relying on a traditional spray pump, the system uses an electronically controlled nebulizer that generates microscopic aerosol droplets delivered gradually over several minutes. This controlled delivery is designed to increase contact time within the olfactory region, reduce medication loss into the throat, and improve delivery consistency, all factors that may support nose-to-brain transport.



At Longevity Medical Institute®, the platform is used exclusively for regenerative therapies, including mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), MSC-derived exosomes, and selected therapeutic peptides. Treatment recommendations are individualized by the institute's multidisciplinary team of physicians after a comprehensive neurological evaluation that may include advanced imaging, laboratory testing, neurological examination, and review of the patient's medical history.



Human clinical research evaluating MSCs and MSC-derived exosomes has reported encouraging findings across several neurological conditions, including ischemic stroke, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and other neurodegenerative disorders. Across published studies, researchers have consistently reported a favorable safety profile while investigating potential improvements in neurological function, disease stabilization, walking ability, cognitive performance, quality of life, and neuroinflammation.



"While regenerative neurology continues to evolve through ongoing clinical research, the published human evidence supporting the safety of MSC-based therapies is encouraging," added Dr. Sanford. "Our philosophy is to combine the strongest available scientific evidence with advanced diagnostics and physician-guided treatment planning, ensuring every recommendation is tailored to the individual patient."



The addition of the intranasal platform further strengthens Longevity Medical Institute's comprehensive neurological program, which also includes intravenous regenerative therapies, intrathecal administration performed in the institute's fully licensed operating room when indicated, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced neurological imaging, and multidisciplinary physician care.



As with all regenerative therapies offered by Longevity Medical Institute®, treatment recommendations are based on physician evaluation, published scientific evidence, patient-specific factors, and clinical judgment. Although larger randomized clinical trials are still needed to further define which patients are most likely to benefit and the durability of treatment responses, regenerative neurological therapies continue to represent one of the fastest-growing areas of translational medicine.



For more information about Longevity Medical Institute's Regenerative Neurological Therapy Program, visit www.longevity-institute.com.



About Longevity Medical Institute®

Longevity Medical Institute® is a physician-led regenerative medicine and diagnostics center in San José del Cabo, Mexico, dedicated to advancing evidence-based longevity and regenerative medicine. The institute combines advanced imaging, comprehensive laboratory diagnostics, physician specialists, and research-supported regenerative therapies to deliver personalized care across orthopedics, neurology, cardiovascular medicine, metabolic health, aesthetics, and healthy aging. Through its commitment to clinical excellence and scientific research, Longevity Medical Institute® continues to help define the future of regenerative medicine.





