Lōkahi Therapeutics™ Announces Qare™, the First Real-Time Comparative Health Platform for GLP-1 Medications, with Public Availability Beginning October 14

Developed Through ai² Accelerator™, Qare™ Is Designed to Enable Users to Compare Their Experiences Against Cohorts of People Like Them, with Additional Drug Classes Expected to Follow

RUTHERFORD, N.J. & LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lōkahi Therapeutics™, a subsidiary of Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), today announced Qare™, a comparative health platform designed to evaluate treatment outcomes by comparing experiences across patients using different medications within the same therapeutic class. Introduced on National GLP-1 Day, Qare™ is expected to become publicly available on October 14, 2026.

Launching initially in the GLP-1 category, Qare™ is designed to provide a platform for GLP-1 users, regardless of product, to document, organize, and analyze their treatment experiences relative to others on a similar journey. Lōkahi is introducing Qare™ to address a significant gap in healthcare data by helping patients answer a simple but important question: "How does my treatment experience compare to others like me?"

While traditional health data tools focus primarily on individual tracking and recordkeeping, Qare™ is designed as a comparative health platform that places treatment experiences within the context of real-world patient cohorts. Lōkahi believes this approach may advance comparative health intelligence by providing greater visibility into how patients experience therapies across a treatment category. Qare™ is designed to empower patients to evaluate how their treatment experiences compare with those of similar patients using different medications, with the goal of creating greater accountability throughout the treatment process.

Lōkahi selected National GLP-1 Day for the introduction of Qare™ to spotlight the growing importance of patient-driven health data and encourage broader conversations around treatment transparency, medication experiences, and real-world comparative insights. Additional therapeutic categories are expected to be added in future releases.

“Healthcare data is a big business that fails to deliver meaningful value to patients. Lōkahi is changing that. Patients deserve a platform that allows them to ask, ‘Am I on the right product for me, or am I taking it simply because my physician prescribed it?’” said Erik Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of Lōkahi Therapeutics™. He added, “Today, the global healthcare analytics market is approaching $70 billion, yet the people who generate that data, patients, do not benefit from it. Enough. We believe Qare™ will help change that dynamic by putting patients at the center of the conversation. Today we introduce that vision, and beginning October 14, patients will be able to experience Qare™ for themselves.”

Mr. Emerson continued, “Qare™ brings treatment to life every day. Treatment is an everyday experience, and when patients consider the money they spend, the emotional investment they make, and the hope they place in achieving success, it is remarkable how little visibility they have into how their experience compares with others facing similar circumstances. Qare™ was built to help answer those questions.”

Lōkahi has a vision for Qare™, and this is only the first step. Lōkahi believes that, through continued development of the technology supporting Qare™, the platform can contribute to broader conversations about how healthcare data is collected, evaluated, and utilized. Medications need to be developed more quickly, results need to be aggregated more efficiently, and the overall process should become more accessible and cost-effective. Lōkahi cannot promise it will achieve these goals alone, but it can promise that the conversation begins today.

Visit qare-app.com to learn more about Qare™ and receive updates ahead of its October 14, 2026 public availability.

About Lōkahi Therapeutics™

Lōkahi Therapeutics is a capital-efficient biopharmaceutical platform company focused on identifying, evaluating, acquiring, and advancing overlooked therapeutic assets. Through its ai² platform and ai² Futures Lab execution model, Lōkahi integrates cross-functional expertise and disciplined decision-making to drive strategic development and long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.lokahithera.com. For more information about the ai² Division program, please visit www.ai2equals.com. Information on the company’s websites does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) operates Lōkahi and, through its subsidiary Glucotrack Technologies, Inc., is also focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, including a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system. The Glucotrack CBGM is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. For more information, please visit www.glucotrack.com. Information on the company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "plan," “intend,” and "will" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack's results include, but are not limited to: the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations, or otherwise); risks relating to the development, launch, and market acceptance of the Qare™ platform; the ability to achieve user adoption and engagement with Qare™; competition in the healthcare analytics and digital health markets; the ability to expand Qare™ to additional therapeutic categories on the anticipated timeline; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026.

Lōkahi Therapeutics™

ir@lokahithera.com