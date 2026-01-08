Locus Biosciences Awarded $3.3 Million from NIH to Support Clinical Trial of AI-Designed Bacteriophage Therapy for Pneumonia caused by Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMR--Locus Biosciences today announced a contract award from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), of $3.3 million with further funding of up to a total of $28 million available over the course of the contract if all project milestones are met. The awarded contract will support a proof-of-concept clinical trial of LBP-PA01, an AI-designed bacteriophage therapeutic for hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.

Under contract No. 75N93025C00035, NIAID will fund a Phase 1b clinical trial of LBP-PA01, enabling Locus to evaluate safety, efficacy, and optimal dosing in patients with P. aeruginosa infections that have become increasingly difficult to treat using conventional antibiotics.

Locus created LBP-PA01 using its AI-driven discovery engine, where robotics and machine learning converge to rapidly design next-generation engineered bacteriophage therapies. This platform experimentally measures millions of phage-bacteria interactions and uses these outcomes to simulate over a quadrillion (one million billion) potential phage combinations in silico, identifying the most effective therapeutic cocktail candidates. Within this framework, multimodal large language models trained on genomic and functional datasets predict optimal genomic engineering configurations for incorporating antibacterial payloads, enabling precise synthetic biology optimization of phage genomes to enhance the killing of target pathogens. By integrating automation and AI, the Locus platform compresses what once took years of trial-and-error into weeks of systematic testing, enabling a rapid response to emerging drug-resistant pathogens.

“Partnering with HHS to advance multiple programs under NIAID and BARDA is an exciting evolution for Locus as we deploy our platform to deliver precision antibacterial therapies across diverse indications and routes of administration,” said Paul Garofolo, CEO of Locus Biosciences. “With NIAID driving innovation targeting respiratory infections and BARDA advancing solutions for urinary tract infections, we are united under a shared mission to solve the global antimicrobial resistance crisis. This collaboration underscores the power of Locus’s AI-enabled drug development platform and its advanced U.S.-based manufacturing to accelerate a new generation of engineered bacteriophage therapeutics.”

Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) is among the most serious and common healthcare-associated infections, accounting for approximately 15–20% of hospital-onset infections and remains a leading cause of mortality in intensive care units. P. aeruginosa is a frequent cause of HAP and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), responsible for up to 24% of ICU respiratory infections in some studies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified antibiotic-resistant P. aeruginosa as a serious public health threat, underscoring the urgent need for precision therapies to combat this pathogen.

About Locus Biosciences

Locus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision antibacterial therapies to treat serious infections and inflammatory diseases driven by pathogenic bacteria. Its AI-powered, robotics-driven phage engineering platform integrates phage discovery, cocktail optimization, synthetic biology, and advanced US-based biomanufacturing to create highly selective bacteriophage therapeutics that eradicate harmful bacteria without damaging beneficial microbiota. Locus’s programs have received support from partners including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Accelerator (CARB-X), Viatris, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), reflecting broad recognition of the urgent need for new approaches to combat antimicrobial resistance. For more information, visit www.locus-bio.com.

