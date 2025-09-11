Locus Biosciences
Recent funding saw support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses.
Locus Biosciences’ CRISPR-Cas3-enhanced bacteriophage (crPhage™) product attacks harmful bacteria in the microbiome while sparing human cells.
The first full business week of the new year began with plenty of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
Anchored by Raleigh, Durham and the Research Triangle Park region, BioSpace’s Bio NC Hotbed is one of the faster-growing areas for biopharma in the U.S.
Under the terms of the deal, Janssen is paying Locus $20 million up front. Locus will be eligible for up to a total of $798 million in development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on any product sales.
