Money on the Move: SwanBio, Remix, Locus, Mirvie and More
Recent funding saw support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses.
May 18, 2022
8 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
Drug Development
Locus’ Pac-Man-Like Precision Medicine Could Negate Antibiotic Collateral Damage
Locus Biosciences’ CRISPR-Cas3-enhanced bacteriophage (crPhage™) product attacks harmful bacteria in the microbiome while sparing human cells.
March 22, 2022
4 min read
Abbey Glasure
Pharm Country
Clinical Catch-Up: January 6-10, 2020
The first full business week of the new year began with plenty of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
January 10, 2020
9 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Bio NC Hotbed Region: Over 100% Growth This Century
Anchored by Raleigh, Durham and the Research Triangle Park region, BioSpace’s Bio NC Hotbed is one of the faster-growing areas for biopharma in the U.S.
March 25, 2019
8 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Locus and Janssen Ink Potential $818 Million Deal to Develop CRISPR-Based Antibacterials
Under the terms of the deal, Janssen is paying Locus $20 million up front. Locus will be eligible for up to a total of $798 million in development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on any product sales.
January 3, 2019
3 min read
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Locus Biosciences Announces $23.9 Million in Funding from BARDA to Support First Phase 2 Trial of CRISPR-engineered Bacteriophage Therapy
January 23, 2024
5 min read
Drug Development
Locus Biosciences Announces First Patient Treated in the ELIMINATE Registrational Phase 2/3 Trial of LBP-EC01 for Urinary Tract InfectionsMarks first randomized Phase 2/3 trial of CRISPR-enhanced bacteriophage precision medicine
September 13, 2022
5 min read
Business
CosmosID® Announces Microbiome Partnership with Locus Biosciences to Provide Long-Term Clinical Trial Support
June 21, 2022
4 min read
Bio NC
Locus Biosciences Announces $35 Million Financing
May 18, 2022
4 min read
Bio NC
Locus Biosciences Secures Financing of up to $25 Million from Hercules CapitalProceeds to be used to advance development of synthetic biology engine and manufacturing capabilities
October 19, 2021
3 min read
Drug Development
Locus Biosciences completes first-of-its-kind controlled clinical trial for CRISPR-enhanced bacteriophage therapyPhase 1b trial demonstrates that the company’s lead precision medicine asset is safe and well tolerated
February 24, 2021
4 min read
Deals
Locus Biosciences signs contract with CARB-X to advance $14 million precision medicine program to develop crPhage™ product targeting Klebsiella pneumoniae infections
November 10, 2020
5 min read
Business
Locus Biosciences signs contract with BARDA to advance $144 million precision medicine program to develop LBP-EC01, a crPhage™ product
September 30, 2020
4 min read
Drug Development
Locus Biosciences initiates world’s first controlled clinical trial for a CRISPR enhanced bacteriophage therapy
January 8, 2020
3 min read
Bio NC
Locus Biosciences selected by FierceBiotech as one of its “Fierce 15" Biotech Companies of 2019
September 24, 2019
2 min read
