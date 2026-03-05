Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Presence in Miami During the Jefferies and Leerink Healthcare Conferences

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (Lobe) (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE) is a Canadian public biopharmaceutical company incorporated in British Columbia, with principal executive offices in Florida. The Company identifies and advances therapeutic programs addressing significant unmet medical needs.

The Company announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, will be in Miami, Florida during the upcoming Jefferies and Leerink Healthcare Conferences and will be available for meetings with investors, pharmaceutical companies, and organizations interested in learning more about the Company and its programs.

Lobe acquires preclinical and early-stage therapeutic assets and places them within focused subsidiary entities. Each program follows a defined development and funding structure designed to support advancement through regulatory and clinical milestones. The Company's approach includes formulation development, intellectual property protection, and engagement with regulatory authorities as programs advance through clinical evaluation and value-inflection points in a cost-efficient manner.

Lobe is currently advancing two patented assets through this subsidiary approach: L‑130, targeting chronic cluster headache, and S‑100, focused on sickle cell disease. Additional programs under evaluation include therapies for substance use disorder and other neurological indications.

Organizations interested in arranging a meeting with Dr. Sancilio while he is in Miami may contact the Company by email at partnerships@lobesciences.com to schedule an appointment.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company is pursuing strategic development through its subsidiaries, including a majority interest in Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and wholly owned subsidiary Applied Lipid Technologies, Inc. (formerly Altemia, Inc.).

About Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cynaptec is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neurological and psychiatric disorders. Cynaptec's initial development program is focused on the use of its proprietary L‑130 (psilocin mucate) compound for treatment of the significant unmet medical needs of patients with Chronic Cluster Headache, with an additional preliminary proof-of-concept to assess potential utility for substance use disorders. Cynaptec is 64% owned by Lobe.

About L‑130 (psilocin mucate)

L‑130 is a novel, patented, oral, stable analog of psilocin, the active metabolite of the prodrug psilocybin, designed to enhance bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy. Conventional psilocin has historically been difficult to develop as a pharmaceutical due to stability limitations; the L‑130 compound was developed to address these challenges.

