Lobe Sciences Appoints Tracy L. Goeken, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Physician executive brings clinical development and regulatory experience in generalized anxiety disorder and sickle cell disease

Company also engages Independent Trading Group (ITG) to provide market-making services

Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for neurological conditions and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Tracy L. Goeken, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective October 20, 2026. Dr. Goeken most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Linical, a global clinical research organization, where he led clinical development strategy and medical oversight of clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Goeken to Lobe as we prepare for the next stage of clinical development," said Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobe Sciences. "His clinical development and regulatory experience, including a Phase 3 generalized anxiety disorder study, bring directly relevant expertise to our team. We are preparing a U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application for L-130, our psilocin-based candidate for generalized anxiety disorder, and advancing S-100, our oral lipid formulation for sickle cell disease, toward Phase 3 development. Dr. Goeken will play a central role in designing and executing the studies needed to move both programs forward."

Dr. Goeken brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical development, regulatory strategy and medical affairs, including senior roles at Linical, Somahlution, Nuron Biotech and Pharm-Olam International. He has contributed to regulatory approvals for multiple products across FDA and EMA jurisdictions, as well as successful FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation efforts. He also secured EMA acceptance of MRI biomarkers as a primary endpoint in a pivotal multiple sclerosis trial and built and led global medical affairs and pharmacovigilance organizations. His clinical development experience includes a Phase 3 generalized anxiety disorder study, Phase 1 sickle cell disease studies, and Phase 2 and Phase 3 migraine and pain studies, just to name a few. Dr. Goeken earned his medical degree from St. Christopher's College of Medicine, with clinical training through Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.

"Lobe's proprietary drug candidates and the research supporting them are what attracted me to the Company," said Dr. Goeken. "L-130 offers a compelling opportunity to explore the therapeutic potential of psilocin at doses below those that cause hallucinations, while S-100 builds on prior clinical research in sickle cell disease. I look forward to working with the team to advance these programs toward meaningful new treatment options."

Market-Making Engagement

The Company also announces that it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services for its common shares, commencing October 19, 2026. ITG will provide liquidity with the objective of supporting a fair and orderly market, in accordance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. The services are not intended to influence the market price of the Company's shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive C$6,000 per month, plus applicable taxes. The agreement has an initial term of one month and will automatically renew for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party on 30 days' notice. The agreement contains no performance-based compensation, and fees are not contingent on the Company's share price or trading volume. No shares or options will be issued as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. At the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals held a direct or indirect interest in the Company's securities.

ITG's address is 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1G4. ITG may be contacted at info@itg84.com or 438-259-2141 ext. 2141.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for neurological conditions and rare diseases. Its lead neurological candidate, L-130 (Conjugated Psilocin®), is a patented new chemical entity being developed initially for generalized anxiety disorder. L-130 is designed to deliver psilocin directly. Its development program is evaluating whether controlled doses below hallucinogenic levels can provide therapeutic benefit. The Company is also developing S-100, an oral lipid formulation for sickle cell disease. For more information, visit www.lobesciences.com

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements other than statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's future plans, objectives, activities, performance, financing, transactions, regulatory matters and anticipated timelines. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated contributions of the Company's newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer; the Company's ability to advance its scientific, research and development initiatives; the Company's plans to prepare and submit an IND application for L-130 for generalized anxiety disorder; the Company's plans to advance S-100 for sickle cell disease toward Phase 3 development; the therapeutic potential of L-130, and of S-100; the expected benefits of the engagement of ITG to provide market-making services, and the potential impact of such services on trading liquidity and market efficiency for the Company's common shares.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. The material assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements include the ability of the Chief Scientific Officer to perform the anticipated responsibilities; the Company's ability to execute its scientific and development strategies; that the Company will be able to complete and submit an IND application for L-130 on a timely basis and that the U.S. FDA will permit clinical studies to proceed; that the Company will be able to design, initiate and conduct the clinical studies required to advance L-130 and S-100, including Phase 3 development of S-100; that prior research and clinical data supporting L-130 and S-100 will be reflective of future results; and that ITG will be able to provide market-making services in accordance with the terms of its engagement and applicable regulatory requirements, together with assumptions concerning, as applicable, the availability of sufficient financing, the timely performance of counterparties, the availability of necessary personnel, materials and services, and the receipt of required regulatory, exchange and third-party approvals on acceptable terms and within anticipated timelines.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include the possibility that the appointment of the Chief Scientific Officer may not result in the anticipated scientific or operational benefits; that the Company's research and development initiatives may experience delays or fail to achieve expected outcomes; that the Company may be delayed in, or unable to complete, the preparation and submission of an IND application for L-130, or that the FDA may not permit clinical studies to proceed; that the Company may be unable to advance S-100 to Phase 3 development on the anticipated timeline or at all; that L-130 or S-100 may not demonstrate safety or efficacy in clinical studies; that prior research and clinical results may not be replicated; risks associated with the regulatory status of psilocin and other controlled substances; and that ITG's market-making activities may not result in improved trading liquidity or market conditions, as well as risks relating to preclinical and clinical development, regulatory review, manufacturing and supply, intellectual property protection, financing requirements and capital-market conditions, competition, reliance on third parties, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure documents.

There can be no assurance that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements will prove correct or that anticipated events will occur on the stated terms or within the anticipated timelines. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

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