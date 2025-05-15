SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LivaNova to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OSA--LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York. The presentation will take place Thurs., June 5, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



The discussion will be available to all interested parties who register to attend the webcast, which is accessible via www.livanova.com/events. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


Contacts

LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts
+1 281-895-2382
Briana Gotlin
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@livanova.com
Deanna Wilke
VP, Corporate Communications
Corporate.Communications@livanova.com

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
European Union flags in front of the blurred European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
Europe
With Tariffs Looming, EU and US Pharmas Make Demands of European Commission
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Committee Recommends EU Trials of Sarepta’s Elevidys Continue, Day After Holds
April 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Alzheimer’s disease
EU Rejects Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla, Following Same Path as Rival Leqembi
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky