LivaNova to Host Investor Day on November 12, 2025

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LIVN #cardiacsurgery--LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced it will host an Investor Day and product showcase on Wed., Nov. 12, 2025, beginning at 9 a.m. EST until approximately 1 p.m. EST in New York City and via webcast. Members of the executive leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Makatsaria and Chief Financial Officer Alex Shvartsburg, along with select members of the management team, will present the Company’s strategic roadmap and growth pillars.

In-person attendance requires advance registration. Please contact InvestorRelations@livanova.com for further information.

LivaNova will webcast the event on the Company’s website at www.livanova.com. A replay and presentation materials will be posted immediately following the event in the Investors section of the LivaNova website.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding upcoming events. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

