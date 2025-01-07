LivaNova Appoints Natalia Kozmina as Chief Human Resources Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cardiacsurgery--LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced that Natalia Kozmina is joining the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective January 14. Kozmina will lead global human resources, serve on the Executive Leadership Team, and report to Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer.





“Natalia has a deep background in the medtech and life sciences sectors and is a proven enterprise and executive leader in human resources management,” Makatsaria said. “I look forward to collaborating with Natalia to further strengthen our organizational culture and build a thriving environment at LivaNova.”

Kozmina most recently served as Executive Vice President and CHRO of Convatec Group PLC (LSE: CTEC), a London-based global medical technologies company and constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. In this role, she developed and implemented transformative talent strategies to strengthen leadership capabilities across the business and set the foundation for building a winning culture and high-performing teams. She also served in senior human resources leadership roles for Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) and Smiths Group (LSE: SMIN).

In April 2024, Kozmina was appointed to the Board of London-based Carclo PLC (LSE: CAR.L), a global high-precision critical components company, as a Non-Executive Director where she chairs the Remuneration Committee and is a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees.

“I am delighted to join the LivaNova team during this time of solid growth and success in its clinical programs,” Kozmina said. “I am eager to work with the talented teams across the enterprise to drive HR strategies that align with our values and support employees as they work to improve the lives of patients around the world.”

Kozmina, who will be based in Italy, has more than 25 years of global leadership experience for publicly traded companies in highly regulated industries. She spent the first half of her career in the pharmaceutical industry, serving in leadership positions for companies such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), DuPont Merck, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

Kozmina holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and earned a postgraduate degree in Chemistry from The Ohio State University. She completed her undergraduate studies in Chemistry at M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the executive leadership of the Company. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

