LisenID Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Advance Early Cancer Diagnostics

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Lisen Imprinting Diagnostic, Inc. (LisenID) has entered a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to research and develop innovative early cancer diagnostic solutions. This collaboration combines LisenID’s epigenetic imprinting technology with Mayo Clinic’s clinical expertise to address gaps in early cancer detection.

Key Takeaways:

LisenID is collaborating with Mayo Clinic to develop early cancer diagnostic solutions, combining LisenID’s epigenetic imprinting technology with Mayo Clinic’s clinical expertise.

LisenID’s QCIGISH technology enables highly sensitive and specific cancer detection at an earlier stage compared to traditional genetic mutation-based diagnostics.

The collaboration’s initial focus is on developing a QCIGISH-based laboratory-developed test (LDT) for early lung cancer detection using transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) samples, aiming to improve accuracy and clinical actionability.

About LisenID

Lisen Imprinting Diagnostic, Inc. (LisenID) is a leader in epigenetic imprinting biomarker-based cancer diagnostics. With research facilities and a clinical validation laboratory in Wilmington, Delaware, LisenID is developing a portfolio of early cancer detection solutions powered by its proprietary QCIGISH technology. The company’s innovative approach enhances diagnostic accuracy and enables earlier intervention for multiple types of cancer, including lung, thyroid, cervical, breast, bladder, and prostate cancers.

Media Contact:

Dr. Tina Cheng, Co-founder & CTO

Lisen Imprinting Diagnostic, Inc.

Email: cheng.tong@lisenid.com

Phone: 801-699-0401

Website: www.lisenid.com

