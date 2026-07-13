Linear Health Sciences Expands Global Reach with NIPRO CORPORATION Partnership

Japanese Market Entry Signals Global Expansion for IV Safety Innovation

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Health Sciences announced that leading Japanese medical device manufacturer NIPRO CORPORATION will begin distributing its Orchid Safety Release Valve (SRV) in the Japanese market beginning July 22, 2026. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for Linear's mission to reduce IV catheter dislodgement and protect patients worldwide.

Linear and NIPRO established an exclusive distribution agreement in March 2026 that grants NIPRO the sole rights to market and distribute the Orchid SRV in Japan, which is a market where the need for innovative infusion line safety solutions is particularly pressing.

Japan's aging population and regulatory environment have created significant demand for infusion safety solutions. The country's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has established guidelines promoting safer clinical practices, and FY2026 reimbursement updates now incentivize hospitals to adopt preventive measures that reduce IV dislodgement.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with NIPRO, a leading medical device manufacturer and healthcare innovator," Deon Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Linear Health Sciences, said. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver advanced, reliable, and patient-focused solutions to healthcare providers in Japan. We look forward to building a strong and successful relationship that delivers lasting value for our customers, partners, and the patients they serve. The opportunity NIPRO provides us will open many doors for global expansion."

The Orchid Safety Release Valve addresses one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: unintentional IV catheter dislodgement. By introducing a mechanism that safely disconnects when excessive force is applied, the Orchid SRV helps reduce patient injuries, treatment interruptions, and the clinical burden on healthcare teams.

"By combining Linear Orchid's expertise in innovative safety technology and NIPRO's commercialization capabilities and global reach, we are creating new opportunities to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, and drive meaningful innovation across the healthcare industry," Renae Franz, Linear's Chief Operations and Chief Commercialization Officer, said. "We look forward to the successful expansion in Japan and opportunities for other markets around the world."

About Linear Health Sciences





Linear Health Sciences is dedicated to improving patient safety and clinical efficiency through proprietary breakaway safety valve technology for medical tubing. The company's flagship product, the Orchid Safety Release Valve (SRV), is a tension-activated device designed to reduce the risk of IV catheter dislodgement, protecting patients while saving hospitals valuable time and resources. IV dislodgement currently accounts for over $2 billion in preventable waste annually in U.S. healthcare systems. linearsciences.com

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SOURCE Linear Health Sciences