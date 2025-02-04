Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Lifesciences Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics--Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for serious neurological conditions, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Lineage’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Lifesciences Conference on February 11, 2025 at 12:40pm ET. The conference is being held virtually February 11-12, 2025.





Interested parties can view a replay of the presentation on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, “off-the-shelf,” cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient’s functional activity. Lineage’s neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonance™ (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed under a gene editing partnership. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

Contacts



Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. IR

Ioana C. Hone

(ir@lineagecell.com)

(442) 287-8963

Russo Partners – Media Relations

Nic Johnson or David Schull

(Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com)

(David.schull@russopartnersllc.com)

(212) 845-4242