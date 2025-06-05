Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces Updates to the 3rd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

Fully Virtual Event Scheduled for June 27, 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics--Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel allogeneic, or “off the shelf”, cell therapies for serious neurological and ophthalmic conditions, today announced additional presenters to the 3rd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium ("3rd SCIIS"). The 3rd SCIIS will be a fully virtual event, with interactive and on-demand sessions available starting on June 27, 2025.

“We are excited by the incredible response by presenters that have confirmed to date and believe that our third symposium will offer attendees the most comprehensive and relevant discussions related to the field of spinal cord injury we have been able to assemble to date,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “We believe collaborative problem-solving is an integral component to the goal of supporting individuals living with SCI and we are proud to bring together a diverse and broad array of clinical and preclinical companies, thought leader perspectives, and most importantly, insights from persons with lived experience. This event will be open and accessible online at no cost, and we invite you to register directly through the symposium website and to join us for the virtual event on June 27th as we again assemble a unique group of forward-thinking leaders in SCI product development.”

The 3rd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium will be a fully virtual event open to all participants, with interactive and on-demand sessions available on June 27, 2025. This event will bring together both public and private companies developing new treatment options for people with spinal cord injury, alongside leaders in the spinal cord injury medical and advocacy communities. A number of important topics will be discussed, including but not limited to preclinical and clinical SCI treatment approaches and the drug development process; racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, geographic vulnerabilities within SCI care and outcomes; hearing the persons with lived experience voice and ensuring patient’s perspectives, needs and priorities are captured in the drug development process; and discussions of SCI clinical endpoints and the need for new and more precise assessment tools. For more information, please visit www.scisymposium.com or follow the event on X/Twitter @SCISymposium.

About Spinal Cord Injuries

A spinal cord injury occurs when the spinal cord is subjected to a severe crush or contusion and frequently results in severe functional impairment, including limb paralysis, aberrant pain signaling, and loss of bladder control and other body functions. There are approximately 18,000 new spinal cord injuries annually in the U.S. The cost of a lifetime of care for a severe spinal cord injury can be as high as $5 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic, or “off the shelf”, cell therapies for serious neurological and ophthalmic conditions. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient’s functional activity. Lineage’s neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonance (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed under a gene editing partnership. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

Forward-Looking Statements

Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," “aim,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “can,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “tend to,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential effect of the 3rd SCIIS. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties inherent in Lineage’s business and other risks discussed in Lineage’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lineage’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lineage’s periodic reports with the SEC, including Lineage’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and its other reports, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Lineage undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

