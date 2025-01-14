SUBSCRIBE
Lincotek Appoints New Group Chief Financial Officer

January 14, 2025 
Vittorio Tavanti also set to take on role as acting CIO




PARMA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdditveManufacturing--Lincotek Group – the global solution provider for the Energy, Aerospace and Medical Device sectors – this week announced the appointment of Vittorio Tavanti as its new Group Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to his appointment as CFO, Tavanti will also take on an acting role as Chief Information Officer – a new position reflecting the critical part played by technology in Lincotek’s success.

Tavanti brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving strategic growth and operational excellence across a variety of businesses over a 20-year career, including Siemens, General Electric Oil & Gas and Baker Huges, as well as Schneider Electric. Most recently, Vittorio held the role of Group Chief Financial Officer – Investor Relator and IT of the Italian stock-exchange listed Landi Renzo Group.

His addition to Lincotek’s Executive Leadership Team will be a key asset to the company’s evolutionary journey and will help to strengthen business partnerships and global mindset of Lincotek, which has a footprint which spans Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific. He will also further enhance the group’s Administration, Finance, and Control areas.

Andrea Colombo, Group Chief Executive of Lincotek, welcomed the appointment, saying:

“I’m delighted that Vittorio has decided to join Lincotek at this pivotal time, as we look towards further growth and innovation around the world. Not only he will bring enormous experience to our administration, finance and control functions, but he’ll also play a critical role in driving the group’s vision and ensuring that we continue to deliver best-in-class support to our customers across the globe.”

Vittorio Tavanti commented:

“I am thrilled to be part of Lincotek, a dynamic company with a strong commitment to excellence. I am looking forward to working with a talented leadership team to drive financial performance and support our growth initiatives while improving Lincotek IT infrastructure, which is constantly evolving to meet the challenges and priorities of the company and our customers.”

About Lincotek – Lincotek is a global solution provider for the Energy, Aerospace and Medical Device sectors, and a trusted partner for companies across various industries, a leading manufacturer of industrial coating equipment and one of the most respected producers in the Additive Manufacturing field. The Group is family-owned with 1,800 employees and 18 production facilities– lincotek.com

