LIfT BioSciences presents preclinical data on its first-in-class Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 28th Annual Meeting, showcasing its versatility in diseases beyond oncology

London, 22 May 2025– LIfT BioSciences, (‘LIfT’ or ‘the Company’), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, today announces that preclinical data showing the wider therapeutic potential of its first-in-class Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) was presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting held from from 13 – 17 May in New Orleans, USA.

The poster highlights how IMANs, while demonstrating strong anti-tumour activity, also harness neutrophil biology to potentially drive immune balance, tissue repair and neuroprotection, underscoring its potential as a scalable, off-the-shelf innunotherapy platform with transformative applications beyond oncology.

Key highlights include:

N-LIfT platform harnesses pro-homeostatic functions of neutrophils across multiple therapeutic areas, showcasing versatility beyond oncology : The data presented highlights the broad therapeutic potential of LIfT BioSciences’ N-LIfT platform, which harnesses the pro-homeostatic functions of neutrophils across multiple disease areas. The poster outlines how IMANs could contribute to clearing senescent cells and promoting tissue repair in ageing; enhancing antimicrobial activity against drug-resistant pathogens; regulating inflammatory responses and gut repair in autoimmune conditions such as Crohn’s disease; and supporting neuroregeneration through the secretion of growth factors relevant to CNS disorders. These findings reinforce the versatility of IMANs as a novel cell therapy approach with disease-modifying potential in areas of high unmet need.





Robust preclinical efficacy of IMANs across multiple solid tumour models:

The data demonstrates the potent anti-tumour activity of IMANs in advanced in vitro models of solid tumours, showing strong tumour infiltration and cytotoxicity in 3D pancreatic cancer microtumour models. Across several patient-derived xenograft organoids, including bladder, colorectal, gastric, pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer, IMANs drove substantial tumour cell killing. These findings underscore IMANs’ broad cytotoxic efficacy and tumour-targeting capability, whether haematopoietic stem cell- or induced pluripotent stem cell-derived, across diverse solid tumour types, highlighting their promise as a versatile and scalable immunotherapy.





Poster presentations:

Title: IMANs: A Transformative Solution for Overcoming Solid Tumour Immunotherapy Challenges and Rejuvenating Innate Immunity, with Broad Implications for Oncology, Longevity, Autoimmunity, and Neuroinflammation





Presenter: Mark A. Exley, Chief Scientific Officer, LIfT BioSciences

This posters can be found here.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences, commented: “Our poster showcases not only the strong anti-tumour activity of our IMANs across a range of solid tumour models, but also the wider therapeutic potential of our N-LIfT platform beyond oncology. By harnessing the pro-homeostatic functions of neutrophils, IMANs offer a novel approach for longevity, anti-microbial resistance, immunology and neurology. This versatility, supported by a scalable and GMP-compliant manufacturing process, positions IMANs as a first-in-class neutrophil-based immunotherapy with transformative potential. We are proud to be contributing to the future of immunotherapy with a platform that offers real hope for patients across multiple areas of unmet medical need.”

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT Biosciences is a UK & Ireland biotech that is bringing to market a first-in-class allogeneic alpha neutrophil immunotherapy that overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours. LIfT’s Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) kill in a non-antigen specific manner and turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour to give a durable response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering.

The company is preparing initiatives with a range of pharmaceutical license partners to develop a portfolio of engineered IMAN immunotherapies to destroy a range of solid tumours. See www.LIfTBiosciences.com

