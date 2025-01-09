Lifordi Immunotherapeutics Appoints Matthew W. McClure, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Burlington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biotech company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced the appointment of Matthew W. McClure, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. McClure’s distinguished track record in designing and directing successful early-to-late-stage clinical trials, which include several marketed products, further demonstrates Lifordi’s commitment to developing novel ADC-based therapeutics to address the high unmet needs of patients with autoimmune diseases.

Dr. McClure brings extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in all phases of clinical development and global operations across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Lifordi is leading the way in leveraging the success of ADCs to develop autoimmune treatments using its novel drug delivery platform that targets immune cells with diverse payloads, such as small molecules, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA.

About LFD-200 and Lifordi’s Targeted ADC DeliveryLifordi’s ADC-based delivery platform targets a cell surface protein (VISTA) mainly expressed on immune cells, including myeloid and lymphoid cells. The unique biologic properties of VISTA, including its rapid internalization and intracellular accumulation, make it ideal for an ADC approach. Preclinical studies of Lifordi’s lead ADC candidate, LFD-200, demonstrated a short serum half-life and long immune cell residency, as well as an ability to exert immunosuppressive function within these cells for an extended time without the toxicity associated with systemic delivery. Lifordi’s ADC-based platform is also being applied to target both innate and adaptive immune cells with different payloads such as nucleic acids. This innovative approach could offer a new way to target autoimmune and inflammatory conditions across various medical disciplines, including rheumatology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and dermatology.

About Lifordi

Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is leading the way in leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company’s lead ADC, LFD-200, has demonstrated efficacy in multiple preclinical disease models by targeting myeloid and lymphoid cells using a highly internalized cell surface membrane protein (VISTA). As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors, a strong partnering track record, and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture to support initial clinical data, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visit www.lifordi.com.

