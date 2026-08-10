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Lifespan Vision Ventures Leads Remedium Bio’s Series A Financing

August 10, 2026 | 
2 min read

Investment supports advancement of Remedium's durable protein therapeutics platform toward first-in-human clinical development.

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lifespan Vision Ventures today announced that it is leading Remedium Bio, Inc.'s ("Remedium") $10 million Series A financing and has completed the round's initial closing, with participation from Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") and HKX Capital. In connection with the financing, Harry Robb of Lifespan Vision Ventures has joined Remedium's Board of Directors.

LifeSpan Vision Ventures

Remedium is developing durable protein therapeutics designed to enable controlled, long-lasting expression of therapeutic proteins following minimally invasive subcutaneous administration. The company's approach harnesses adipocytes as a durable site for therapeutic protein production, with the potential to provide multi-year benefit and adjustable dosing for patients with chronic diseases.

The financing will support advancement of Remedium's lead programs, continued platform expansion, and preparation for first-in-human clinical studies.

"Remedium has built a differentiated platform with the potential to address important limitations of chronic biologic therapy," said Andrew Worden, Founding Partner of Lifespan Vision Ventures. "We are proud to lead the Series A financing and support the company as it advances its pipeline toward clinical development and expands the potential of its platform."

"Lifespan Vision Ventures shares our belief that durable therapies have the potential to fundamentally improve the treatment of chronic disease," said Frank Luppino, Chief Executive Officer of Remedium Bio. "We are excited to have them lead our Series A and to welcome Harry Robb to our Board as we advance our platform, expand our pipeline, and prepare for first-in-human clinical development."

The financing follows recent progress across Remedium's pipeline, strategic collaborations, and preclinical programs, and is expected to support key milestones demonstrating the breadth of its platform across cardiometabolic and other chronic diseases.

About Lifespan Vision Ventures

Lifespan Vision Ventures is a global venture capital firm investing in early-stage biotechnology companies developing breakthrough technologies to prevent and treat age-related diseases. The firm partners with visionary founders advancing science-driven solutions that promote healthy aging and extend human healthspan.

Contact: info@lifespanvision.com 

About Remedium Bio, Inc.

Remedium Bio is a biotechnology company driven by the belief that any disease can be cured. The company develops life-changing therapeutics for large unmet medical needs by advancing a revolutionary gene therapy platform that enables safe, effective, and durable delivery of therapeutic genes with simple post-treatment dose adjustment. Remedium's proprietary Prometheus™ platform aims to replace many subcutaneously administered protein therapies with single-injection, adjustable gene therapies that offer long-lasting efficacy at a fraction of the cost. The company's pipeline includes programs targeting endocrinology, immunology, neurology, and musculoskeletal diseases.

For more information, please visit www.remedium-bio.com or contact info@remedium-bio.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifespan-vision-ventures-leads-remedium-bios-series-a-financing-302847038.html

SOURCE LifeSpan Vision Ventures

Funding Connecticut Series A
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