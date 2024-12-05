SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LifeMD to Participate in the Mizuho Health Care Conference: Medical Device, Services, Technology and Distribution

December 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that management will be participating in the Mizuho Health Care Conference: Medical Device, Services, Technology and Distribution, taking place December 11, 2024 at the Sofitel New York. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Institutional investors interested in attending the conference and meeting with LifeMD management should contact their Mizuho Securities representative.

About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com

New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of New York skyline during the daytime
Job Trends
5 Biopharma Companies Hiring in New York
November 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin