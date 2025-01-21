LifeLabs Named Canada’s Most Trusted Health Diagnostic Service Provider for Third Consecutive Year by BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

Brandspark Most Trusted Logo Brandspark Most Trusted Logo

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is proud to announce that it has been named Canada’s Most Trusted Health Diagnostic Service Provider for the third year in a row by the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. This recognition highlights LifeLabs’ continued commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality diagnostic services to Canadians from coast to coast.

The BrandSpark Award is an extensive national survey that gathered responses from 35,200 Canadian shoppers, representing 190,000 individual brand evaluations across 292 diverse consumer product and service categories. Consumers voted for companies that excels in providing dependable and valued service. LifeLabs’ consistent ranking as the top trusted provider underscores the dedication of its team to exceptional service.

“This recognition belongs to our entire LifeLabs team,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “It is a testament to the hard work, compassion, and professionalism shown every day by our teams, especially those on the front lines. We are grateful for the trust our customers place in us and will continue to prioritize their health and well-being in everything we do.”

LifeLabs’ staff, from the lab technicians who process critical tests to the front-line workers providing care, play a vital role in ensuring accurate, timely results for millions of individuals each year. This third consecutive win reinforces LifeLabs’ mission to empower people to live healthier lives.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services voted by Canadians (2023, 2024 and 2025) and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: LifeLabs Media Team LifeLabs Media@LifeLabs.com