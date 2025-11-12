SUBSCRIBE
Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHASKA, Minn, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference – London

Details: Paul Josephs, Lifecore’s president and chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings
Conference Dates: November 17-20, 2025
Presentation Time/Date: 9:30 – 9:55 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (4:30 – 4:55 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, webcast available
Location: London, UK

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Details: Mr. Josephs will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings
Conference Dates: November 18-20, 2025
Fireside Chat Time/Date: 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 20, 2025, webcast available
Location: Nashville

Webcasts of the Jefferies presentation and the Stephens fireside chat may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.


CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com

Minnesota Events
