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Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at CPHI Global Conference

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at the CPHI Global Conference. The conference will take place October 6-8, 2026, in Milan, Italy.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • CPHI Global Conference
    Details: Lifecore leaders, including Mark DaFonseca, chief commercial officer, and business development directors Mary Evelyn Hudson, Edward Purell, and Dan Dennehy, will host meetings with prospective customers to discuss process development and manufacturing services for injectable programs.
    Booth number: 8J60
    Conference Dates: October 6-8, 2026
    Location: Fiera Milano, Italy

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during this event, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Contact Information:
Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Jennifer Arcure (Media)
917-603-0681
jarcure@vidasp.com

Lifecore Biomedical
Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com


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