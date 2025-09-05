Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at 24th Annual Contract Pharma Contracting and Outsourcing Conference

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at the 24th Annual Contract Pharma Contracting and Outsourcing Conference. Recognized as one of the top annual events for pharmaceutical outsourcing and contract manufacturing, the Contract Pharma conference will take place September 18-19, 2025, in New Brunswick, NJ.

Lifecore is serving as one of the event’s Gold Sponsors and will present at the Tabletop Exhibition (Table 35). Participation at the Contract Pharma conference builds on the company’s momentum executing against its three-pronged growth strategy which focuses on expanding existing customer relationships, advancing its last-stage development portfolio toward commercialization, and attracting new, high-value business.

“Contract Pharma is a key event in North America, especially for a U.S.-based CDMO like us,” said Mark DaFonseca, chief commercial officer of Lifecore. “We’ve chosen to sponsor this event to elevate the awareness of Lifecore’s unique injectables development and manufacturing expertise, and to share the story of our 40+ year track record of partnering for success. We believe that our proven capabilities along with our state-of-the-art, isolator-based filling capacity will be compelling to sponsors - especially those seeking a U.S. manufacturing partner.”

In addition to the company’s exhibit, members of the Lifecore team will be onsite hosting meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners. If you are interested in meeting with the Lifecore team at Contract Pharma, please contact us at info@lifecore.com or reach out via our LinkedIn account at www.linkedin.com/company/lifecore-biomedical.

To learn more about the Contract Pharma conference, please visit: https://conference.contractpharma.com/

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, all statements regarding our execution of our growth strategy, expansion of customer relationships, advancing our late-stage development portfolio towards commercialization, and attracting new, high-value business are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including such factors among others, the timing and amount of future expenses, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and capital requirements, and timing and availability of and the need for additional financing; our ability to maintain or expand our relationships with our current customers, including the impact of changes in consumer demand for the products we manufacture for our customers; our ability to grow and diversify our business with new customers, including the potential loss of development customers if they do not receive required funding or regulatory approvals, or for other reasons; our ability to comply with covenants under our credit agreements and to pay required interest and principal payments when due; our ability to raise additional capital for ongoing needs, including through equity financing, debt financing, collaborations, strategic alliances or licensing arrangements; the impact of macroeconomic events or circumstances on our operations and financial performance, including inflation, tariffs, interest rates, social unrest and global instability; the performance of our third-party suppliers; pharmaceutical industry market forces that may impact our customers’ success and continued demand for the products we produce for those customers; our ability to recruit or retain key scientific, technical, business development, and management personnel and our executive officers; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP; the outcome and cost of existing and any new litigation or regulatory proceedings; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 25, 2025 (the “2025 10-K”). For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in the 2025 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations as of the date hereof and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

