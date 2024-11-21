Life Science Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by 2033

According to current research, the global life science tools market size is calculated at USD 179.44 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 455.30 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The market growth is attributed to rising rapid advancements by the life science tools companies in NMR, chromatography, MS and sequencing, and other various products. In addition, funding and investments for the development of modern therapeutics along with rising demand for novel treatments and medicine due to the increasing prevalence of diseases will enhance market growth.

Key Takeaways:

• North America accounted for a dominant revenue share of over 39% in 2023.

• The Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest rate during the projected period.

• In 2023, cell biology technology accounted for the largest share of over 35.2%.

• The genomics technology segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

• In 2023, cell culture systems and 3D cell culture segment held the largest share of over 22.9%.

• Next-generation sequencing is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 21.2% from 2024 to 2033.

• The healthcare segment captured the largest share of over 33% in 2023.

Rate of Diagnosis: Life Science Tools Market’s Projection to Grow

The life science tools market deals with a wide range of technologies and equipment necessary for research and development in various scientific disciplines such as medicine, chemistry, and biology. These tools include consumables, reagents, and instruments used in metabolomics, proteomics, and genomics to analyze proteins, genes, and other molecules for drug therapies, diagnostic tests, and drug discovery. The increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies including acquisition by the major players in the market, is estimated to enhance the growth of the life science tools market during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing demand for biopharmaceutical services, increasing research and development spending on drug development, increasing growth of molecular diagnostics, rising need for cost containment in drug discovery, rising life expectancy, and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing are further contributing to propel the market growth. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the emergence of Nanotechnology-based life science tools are also driving the market growth.

Life Science Tools Market Current Trends

The life science tools market is experiencing transformative trends driven by advancements in technology, data analytics, and sustainability. Here are some key trends shaping the market:

AI-Powered Data Analysis: Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the analysis of complex datasets in drug development, clinical trials, and precision medicine. AI's integration is enhancing speed and accuracy in research and development processes. Multi-Omics Integration: Multi-omics technologies are increasingly being used to provide comprehensive biological insights. This approach integrates genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other omics to facilitate disease classification, biomarker identification, and personalized therapies . Sustainability Initiatives: Life sciences companies are prioritizing environmentally friendly practices, including green lab technologies and sustainable resource use, to minimize their ecological footprint. Growth of Cell and Gene Therapies: Innovations in cell and gene therapy are propelling advancements in related tools and manufacturing techniques, supported by increasing regulatory approvals . Expansion in Single-Cell Analysis: Single-cell sequencing and analysis technologies are becoming more refined, offering detailed insights into cellular behaviors and heterogeneity. These tools are especially relevant in oncology and immunology research. Adoption of Advanced Imaging Technologies: High-resolution imaging tools, such as AI-enhanced microscopy and cryo-electron microscopy, are enabling breakthroughs in structural biology and biomolecular analysis. Demand for Customizable and Modular Tools: As research needs diversify, there is growing interest in customizable tools and modular platforms that can be tailored to specific experimental requirements.

U.S Life Science Tools Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The U.S. life science tools market size was exhibited at USD 62.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 140.44 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

North America to Sustain the Dominance

North America dominated the life science tools market in 2023. Due to the diagnostic screening, oncology, proteomics, and genomics in the region, North America dominated the market. The region is also contributing to the presence of an increased number of major market players that are rapidly engaged in the development of advanced equipment for life science research. In addition, the increasing presence of a well-improved environment for usage and approvals of tissue and genomic diagnostic tests is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the region.

U.S. Life Science Tools Market Trends

The increase in the adoption of novel technologies, diagnostic procedures, biopharmaceuticals, and genome medicine in the U.S. for the treatment and diagnosis of clinical disorders is responsible for the market growth in the region. Various top universities in the U.S. are significantly engaged in research collaborations with major market players, driving market growth.

• For instance, In September 2023, the first ChatGPT plugin for life sciences companies in the U.S. was launched by Klick Health Built on OpenAI, the free KlickRx ChatGPT plugin gives life sciences professionals the ability to quickly and easily obtain data within ChatGPT on industry payments to any healthcare professional (HCP) in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Efforts and investments by global companies in this region to increase their presence and utilize the untapped avenues will drive market growth in the region. The region provides relatively inexpensive operating and manufacturing units for conducting research. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, thyroid diseases, kidney, and cancer is further anticipated to propel the market growth in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major and fastest growing countries in the region.

China Life Science Tools Market Trends

China is the world’s leading market for the life science industry. Due to the constant growth in average living standards and the aging population, the demand for health services is rising in China. The Chinese market depends significantly on imports, especially in high prices and high-tech items. The Chinese government seeks to minimize imports in the field and focus on local manufacturing. The formulation of a technologically advanced and modern life-science industrial base is highly prioritized in government strategies.

In May 2024, a lunar probe mission was launched in China to collect samples for the first time from the far side of the moon and bring them to Earth for scientific studies.

Life Science Tools Market Segment Insights

By technology types

The cell biology technology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The increase in NIH funding for cell biology and the prevalence of cell biology technology are contributing to segment growth. The rising innovations in liquid handling and flow cytometry have led to the growth in the services of cell-based assays for drug discovery. In addition, to reprogram newborn stem cells from umbilical blood and cord tissue into Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, key market players have undertaken collaborative research efforts. The partnership aims to invent novel biomarkers to improve quality control for stem cell production. These partnerships are anticipated to accelerate the market during the forecast period. For instance, In February 2024, a leading provider of advanced tools for cell biology, Cell Microsystems announced a strategic partnership with OMNI Life Science, a renowned German cell biology company. The aim behind this launch was to introduce three revolutionary products such as TIGR, CASY, and CERO to the Canada and United States markets.

By Product type,

The 3D cell culture and cell culture systems segment held the highest market share in 2023. Research activities analyzing the potential of cell biology have contributed to significant advancements, thus driving the segment growth. Across the laboratory workflows, an in-depth understanding of cell biology has become a major asset and opens up new opportunities for expansion in the market. In addition, scientists in the life science industry are excited to adopt advanced and new instruments, which are estimated to further drive the segment growth.

· For instance, In December 2023, a leading advanced cell model company, -Inventia Life Science launched the Inventia Third Dimension Grant. This grant is allowing researchers studying drug development and fundamental biology to test and model hypotheses using 3D cell cultures. These advanced models enable scientists to test questions they’d be unable to answer using 2Danimal models and cell cultures

End-use Insights

The healthcare segment captured the largest share of over 33% in 2023. Rise in adoption of proteomic and genomic workflows in hospitals to diagnose and treat various diseases is expected to fuel the growth. In addition, growing adoption of tissue diagnostic and NGS services in hospitals is expected to drive the market. Several hospitals and clinics are currently providing sequencing facilities to patients and are determining the use of advanced tools and technology in daily practice of medicine. Stanford Medicine is one such hospital that provides sequencing services to people who have a rare or undiagnosed genetic condition. Partners HealthCare in the U.S. is one of the first hospital systems to offer public genomic sequencing, analysis, and interpretation services. Genomic sequencing in a hospital or clinical setting is expected to improve patient care while lowering healthcare costs. Due to this, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the years to come.

Biopharmaceutical companies are initiating large-sale genome sequencing projects in collaboration with community health systems and academic medical centers in the life science tools space. Grail, Inc., an emerging firm, is conducting studies to detect genomic fingerprints from tumors that can be detected in a blood sample, with an aim to identify cancer at an early stage. The growing interest of biopharmaceutical companies in genomics also results in significant revenue generation and thus is expected to drive the market.

Life Science Tools Market Companies Insights

Due to the presence of multiple players with similar product offerings, the market is highly competitive. These players are continuously launching new platforms and expanding product portfolios with intensive research and development to sustain their market position. In addition, strategic initiatives by major companies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations are driving market growth. Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and others are the major companies in the life science tools market.

• Agilent Technologies is a global leader in diagnostics and life sciences. They support scientists in 110 countries in cutting-edge life science research, testing, and patient diagnostics to ensure the safety of pharmaceuticals. They play a vital role in advancing important testing and research, with their scientists creating some of the world’s most cutting-edge technology.

• For instance, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced an innovative scientific collaboration to establish the Agilent Center of Excellence in Cellular Intelligence.

Life Science Tools Market Top Companies

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Illumina, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Merck KGaA

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Bruker Corporation

• Oxford Instruments plc

• Zeiss International

Life Science Tools Market Recent Developments

• In April 2024, the industry leader in providing AI-powered language solutions to enterprises, Expert.at announced the launch of the expert.ai Insight Engine for Life Sciences.

• In October 2023, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, Trinity Life Sciences announced the availability of Launch Accelerator 2.0 to provide efficient and smart launch planning with tech-enabled and customized support.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Life Science Tools market.

By Technology

• Genomic Technology

• Proteomics Technology

• Cell Biology Technology

• Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology

• Lab Supplies & Technologies

By Product

• Cell Culture Systems & 3D Cell Culture

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Cell & Tissue Culture Services

• Liquid Chromatography

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Mass Spectrometry

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Flow Cytometry

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Cloning & Genome Engineering

o Kits, Reagents, and Consumables

o Services

• Microscopy & Electron Microscopy

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Next Generation Sequencing

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• PCR & qPCR

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Nucleic Acid Preparation

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Nucleic Acid Microarray

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Sanger Sequencing

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Transfection Devices & Gene Delivery Technologies

o Equipment

o Reagents

o NMR

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Other Separation Technologies

o Instruments

o Consumables

o Services

• Other Products & Services

o Antibodies

o General Supplies

o Others

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Services

By Application

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Genomic and Proteomic Research

• Cell Biology Research

• Others

By End-use

• Government & Academic

• Biopharmaceutical Company

• Healthcare

• Industrial Applications

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

