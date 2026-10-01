Life Biosciences to Present First-in-Human Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Trial Evaluating ER-100 in Optic Neuropathies at Eyecelerator 2026

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation medicines to reverse diseases of aging, today announced that the company will present new interim data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of ER-100 in patients with glaucoma in an oral session at Eyecelerator @ American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 being held in New Orleans, LA on October 8, 2026.

“People living with age-related vision loss like the two optic neuropathies we are currently focused on, open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), have no therapeutic options that address the underlying damage to retinal ganglion cells. With ER-100, we are testing whether we can restore these cells to a more youthful state, not just slowing vision loss but potentially reversing it,” said Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Life Bio. “Being selected to present initial data from our Phase 1 study at Eyecelerator @ AAO is a meaningful validation of the impact of our work and we look forward to sharing our learnings with the broader scientific community.”

The Phase 1 first-in-human trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability of ER-100 in patients with optic neuropathies, with additional endpoints assessing visual function. ER-100 is the first clinical candidate from Life Bio’s Epigenetic Restoration platform, which uses controlled expression of three transcription factors, OCT4, SOX2 and KLF4 (OSK) to restore cellular function by resetting the epigenetic code to induce more youthful patterns of gene expression.

Presentation details:

Presenter : Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, PhD

: Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, PhD Date/Time : October 8, 2026, at 2:10 pm CT

: October 8, 2026, at 2:10 pm CT Session: Glaucoma Digital, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Glaucoma Digital, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT Location: La Nouvelle Ballroom C, Ernest Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA



About Optic Neuropathies

Optic neuropathies are a group of disorders characterized by damage to retinal ganglion cells (RGCs), the primary neurons connecting the eye to the brain. Because RGCs do not naturally regenerate, damage results in permanent vision impairment. One such optic neuropathy, open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is a chronic neurodegenerative disease and a leading cause of blindness in older adults. While often associated with elevated intraocular pressure, disease progression frequently continues despite treatment, and some patients suffer from OAG despite normal intraocular pressure. Non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) is the most common acute optic neuropathy in adults over fifty. It involves sudden, painless vision loss due to insufficient blood flow, for which there are currently no approved treatments.

About ER-100

ER-100 is an investigational therapy in clinical development for the treatment of optic neuropathies including OAG and NAION. ER-100 is designed to restore function in retinal ganglion cells using Life Biosciences’ Epigenetic Restoration platform, which utilizes controlled expression of three transcription factors, OCT4, SOX2 and KLF4 (OSK), to reset cellular gene expression patterns and restore cells to a more youthful and functional state. ER-100 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. More information can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07290244): https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07290244

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation using epigenetic restoration to reverse diseases of aging. The company’s proprietary Epigenetic Restoration platform utilizes three transcription factors, OCT4, SOX2, and KLF4 (OSK), to restore older and damaged cells to a younger and healthier state. This innovative approach targets a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, and has the potential to address a wide range of serious age-related diseases. Life Bio’s lead program, ER-100, is in development for optic neuropathies, including open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with a Phase 1 clinical trial initiated in the first quarter of 2026. Beyond ER-100, the company is strategically broadening its therapeutic pipeline to address additional age-related diseases, underscoring the platform’s versatility and transformative potential. For more information, visit www.lifebiosciences.com or follow Life Bio on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

lifebio@lifescicomms.com