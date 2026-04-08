Life Biosciences Secures $80 Million Series D Financing

Funding to support the Phase 1 clinical trial of ER-100 in optic neuropathies and further investigation of new candidates from the company’s Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming platform

BOSTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Biosciences, Inc., (“Life Bio”) a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging, today announced the close of a fully-subscribed $80 million financing. The proceeds will support the company’s operations into the second half of 2027, including the completion of its recently initiated Phase 1 clinical trial of ER-100 and the continued advancement of its broader Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming (PER) platform across multiple therapeutic indications.

“We are encouraged by the strong participation in this financing, which reflects the growing interest in our platform and the opportunity we have to reverse multiple diseases of aging,” said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Life Biosciences. “This support enables us to advance our lead program, ER-100, through key clinical milestones while continuing the expansion of our pipeline, positioning Life Bio to deliver disease-modifying solutions for patients.”

Aging is the biggest risk factor for most chronic diseases, with approximately 76% of those over 65 years of age estimated to have at least one chronic illness. Life Bio’s PER platform is designed to partially reprogram the epigenome of aged and injured cells to a younger and healthier state via expression of three transcription factors [OCT4, SOX2, and KLF4 (OSK)]. By targeting a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, this approach offers the potential to address a wide range of age-related diseases across organs and systems.

Life Bio’s Phase 1 clinical trial ( NCT07290244 ) will assess the safety and tolerability of ER-100 in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). The trial will also evaluate efficacy measures, including multiple assessments of visual function. Optic neuropathies, such as OAG and NAION, are characterized by damage to retinal ganglion cells (RGCs), the primary neurons connecting the eye to the brain. Because RGCs cannot naturally regenerate, their damage results in permanent vision impairment. Current standards of care fail to address the underlying neuronal degeneration, leaving a significant unmet medical need for disease-modifying therapies that can directly protect or regenerate RGCs to preserve or restore sight.

About Life Biosciences

Life Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging. The company’s proprietary Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming (PER) platform utilizes three transcription factors—OCT4, SOX2, and KLF4 (OSK)—to restore older and damaged cells to a younger and healthier state. This innovative approach targets a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, thereby offering the potential to address a wide range of serious age-related diseases. Life Bio’s lead program, ER-100, is in development for optic neuropathies, including open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with a Phase 1 clinical trial initiated in the first quarter of 2026 for both indications. Beyond ER-100, the company is strategically broadening its therapeutic pipeline to address additional age-related diseases, underscoring the platform’s versatility and transformative potential. For more information, visit www.lifebiosciences.com or follow Life Bio on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.