Opinion: To Survive the Downturn, Biotechs Must Return to Basics

In my 23 years advising life sciences companies, I have helped clients weather the dot-com aftermath, the 2008 financial crisis, the COVID pandemic, trade wars and multiple government shutdowns. The current prolonged downturn in the market, marked by depressed valuations, fewer financings and historically selective investors, is different in both scale and duration. Layer onto that a new era of geopolitical and capital-market uncertainty, and the ability to raise capital has tightened to a degree many younger people in the industry have never experienced, making the fundamentals more important than ever.

Great science alone has never been enough to build a successful company. I have seen world-class technology stall for reasons that had nothing to do with efficacy or innovation and everything to do with a lack of preparation for the realities of funding and exit. In a healthier market, delays stemming from such lack of preparation might be challenging but manageable; today, they could mean the death of the company.

Fortunately, most common pitfalls are avoidable with careful planning. Regulatory issues, IP ownership and other logistics can be easily addressed with proper and consistent counsel. By understanding how capital follows credibility, founders, executives and boards can improve their odds of securing capital and increase their companies’ value when it is time to exit.

1. Get Your Legal and Regulatory House in Order Early

Every investor or acquirer, no matter how visionary, does one thing before writing a check: open the data room. What they find there determines how they feel about your science.

Missing IP assignments? Unclear ownership of preclinical data? Gaps in FDA correspondence? Each one sends a message—and it is not the message you want. Each of these gaps raises risk, and risk reduces value.

Far too often, companies focus so intently on the science that they postpone legal and regulatory housekeeping. But you do not need a deal on the table to get organized. Have every employee, consultant, and contract research organization execute IP assignment agreements. Keep your FDA communications complete, consistent and accessible. Document ownership of data from any third-party collaborations.

Organize your data and regulatory documentation as if you were preparing for diligence tomorrow—because one day, you will be. I have seen management teams lose weeks and positive momentum scrambling to assemble documents, track down signed IP agreements, or reconcile regulatory records.

The best-run companies maintain a living data room. They run “mock diligence” annually, sometimes bringing in outside counsel to play the role of buyer or investor. These exercises catch small problems before they become deal- and value-killers.

If your regulatory and IP foundations are clean, your science looks even stronger.

2. Align Your Financing Milestones to Scientific Milestones

Life sciences companies live and die by milestones, including preclinical proof of concept, IND acceptance, successful Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical data and FDA clearance. Yet many startups use early-stage funding mechanisms—boilerplate SAFEs (simple agreements for future equity) or convertible notes—that ignore those realities.

In tech, the next equity financing might make sense as a conversion trigger. In biotech, it is often meaningless. You might be years away from that next round. Instead, tie conversion events and valuation caps to scientific or regulatory milestones—the achievements that actually move your valuation. Founders who negotiate these terms thoughtfully can avoid unnecessary dilution and maintain flexibility through the development cycle. Investors appreciate clarity, while management benefits from control.

3. Treat Compliance as a Value Driver

It is easy to treat compliance as a necessary evil that drains resources but does not create value. But in my experience, compliance is one of the best investments you can make in enterprise value.

I have watched buyers delay or discount deals over a single unresolved FDA form. Conversely, I have seen detailed audit records, clean inspection histories, well-documented quality systems and proactive remediation plans add real dollars to purchase price. They command premium valuations because acquirers see fewer integration risks.

The takeaway is simple: clean compliance is good business. Regular internal audits, disciplined documentation and a culture that treats regulators as partners rather than adversaries are all signals of maturity that investors and buyers reward.

4. Build Governance Discipline Before You Go Public (or Even If You Don’t)

Whether or not you plan to go public, you should act like you might. Once you are managing clinical data, regulatory submissions and investor expectations, you have effectively joined the ranks of companies whose every communication can move markets.

I have seen private companies issue glowing press releases about trial results that were not aligned with what they told the FDA. Those inconsistencies, even if unintentional, can trigger significant securities issues down the road.

Strong governance should be viewed as an asset. Make sure your disclosure controls cover FDA letters, inspection results and material clinical updates. Keep your board informed about regulatory interactions. Companies that handle disclosure with transparency and consistency do not just survive diligence; they sail through it and often increase valuation because of it.

The Bigger Picture

Investor selectivity now is higher than ever, rounds are larger but fewer and hybrid structures (combining debt, equity, and revenue-sharing) are increasingly common. But what has not changed is what investors value most: clarity, control and compliance.

Founders cannot change macroeconomic conditions or regulatory timelines, but they can control how ready their companies are for scrutiny. The smartest teams align science with structure from day one because capital flows to companies that are not only innovative but also reliable. Legal readiness is scientific readiness.

Over more than two decades, I have watched countless life sciences companies fight uphill battles for funding or struggle to capture fair value at exit. I have learned that success in this industry requires equal parts innovation, discipline and resilience. The difference between companies that succeed and those who do not often is not the science, but the preparation.

