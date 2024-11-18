LIB Therapeutics Announce Positive Results from Lerodalcibep 72-Week Open-Label Extension Studies at American Heart Association 2024

LIBerate-OLE in 1,468 Patients with, or at Very High and High Risk for, CVD for 72 Weeks

LIBerate-OLE in 703 Patients with Heterozygous Hypercholesterolemia for 72 Weeks

Abstract 4165221: Long-term Efficacy of Lerodalcibep in 1,468 Patients at Very High and High Risk for CVD in the 72-Week Open-Label Extension Trial; Dr. Dean Kereiakes (Lead Investigator)

Of 1,655 patients completing the 52-week, placebo-controlled Phase 3 LIBerate-CVD and LIBerate-High Risk trials, 1,468 (90%) patients with, or at very-high risk for, CVD, including 37% female and 20% minorities, continued into the 72-week OLE trial. Mean baseline LDL-C was 109 mg/dL, despite 86% of patients on statins and 18% on ezetimibe.

Results:

Patients consistently maintained > 60% reductions (P<0.0001) in LDL-C from baseline throughout the additional 72 weeks of OLE dosing, with no signals of attenuation, including in those on Lerodalcibep for > 2 years

> 90% of patients achieved ≥ 50% LDL-C reduction from baseline and the new lower LDL-C target of < 55 mg/dL for those with, or at very hisk for, CVD

Lerodalcibep reduced mean Apo B by 45% and median Lp(a) by 30-32%

Lerodalcibep was well tolerated, with < 1% of doses associated with mild or moderate injection site reactions and < 2% of subjects terminating the trial due to side effects and with no new safety concerns

“Monthly Lerodalcibep not only consistently reduced LDL-C by more than 60%, without any evidence of attenuation even after 2+ years, but had similar efficacy among women and minorities and provided robust reductions in Apo B and Lipoprotein (a),” said Dr. Dean Kereiakes, Professor of Medicine at University of Cincinnati and Chairman at The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute. “Importantly, Lerodalcibep enabled > 90% of these very high risk patients on maximally tolerated statins to achieve the new more stringent guideline LDL-C targets. Lerodalcibep was also well tolerated with only 1.3% of subjects terminating the 72-week trial due to mild or moderate side effects.”

Abstract 4170118: Efficacy and Safety of Lerodalcibep, a Third Generation PCSK9 Inhibitor, in 703 Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Subjects in the Open-Label Extension Trial; Prof. Derick Raal (Lead Investigator)

Of 800 HeFH participants in five base Phase 3 LIBerate trials, 703 (88%) continued into the 72-week OLE trial, including 47% female and 12% minorities. Mean baseline LDL-C was 144.9 mg/dL, despite 91% of patients on statins (71% high intensity) and 52% on ezetimibe.

Results:

Patients maintained 50% to 53% (P<0.0001), with 72 to 76 mg/dL absolute, reductions in LDL-C throughout the additional 72 weeks with no signals of attenuation

Despite high baseline LDL-C, > 80% of patients achieved ≥ 50% LDL-C reduction from baseline and ≥ 70% achieved the new lower recommended LDL-C targets during the study

Lerodalcibep reduced mean Apo B by 36% and median Lp(a) by 25%

Lerodalcibep was well tolerated, with no new safety concerns

“Heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia effects over 30 million people worldwide. Early and long-term maintenance of effective LDL-C reduction, as shown in over 700 patients in the LIBerate-OLE study, enabled more than 70% to achieve the new lower recommended LDL-C goals of ≥ 50% from baseline and < 55 mg/dL in those with CVD or < 70 mg/dL in those at high risk for CVD,” said Prof. Derick Raal, Distinguished Professor and Director, Carbohydrate & Lipid Metabolism Research Unit at University of Witwatersrand University in South Africa. “In addition, as Lerodalcibep requires only a single, 1.2 mL injection per month, home dosing without the need for refrigeration by patients, good tolerability and safety offers the potential for improved long-term adherence for life-long therapy needed in HeFH.”

“The results from both of these studies in over 1,000 patients treated with Lerodalcibep for more than 2 years with no signs of LDL-C attenuation and good tolerability, provide further reassurance of the ability of Lerodalcibep to provide long-term LDL-C control,” said Dr. Evan Stein, Chief Scientific Officer of LIB Therapeutics. “Results also confirmed, in a diverse patient population with CVD and HeFH and a wide range of elevated LDL-C, despite maximally tolerated statin and other oral agents, the longer term efficacy of Lerodalcibep to achieve, and importantly maintain, the new lower guideline directed LDL-C goals.”

“We now look forward to submitting a Biologics License Application to the Food and Drug Administration by end of this year, followed by a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency and bringing to patients a more friendly, potential best-in-class, novel PCSK9 inhibitor,” said David Cory, CEO of LIB Therapeutics.

About Lerodalcibep

Lerodalcibep is a novel, small binding protein, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, and has been developed as a more convenient, once-monthly, single small-volume, subcutaneous injection with long-ambient stability, alternative to monoclonal antibodies. In clinical trials, Lerodalcibep has demonstrated sustained LDL-C reductions and is expected to expand treatment options for the millions of patients around the world with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), and those at very high and high risk for ASCVD, including the 30 million individuals with more severe inherited high-cholesterol called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

The global Phase 3 LIBerate program enrolled a diverse population of over 2,700 patients with CVD, without CVD at very high and high risk for CVD, including heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. Lerodalcibep was dosed once-monthly for up to 52 weeks in these key registration-enabling, placebo-controlled trials, and over 2,400 patients have continued in the 72-week open-label extension trial. LIB is preparing a biologics license application (BLA) for Lerodalcibep and plans for regulatory submission in 2024, followed by a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency.

