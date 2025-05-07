SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

May 7, 2025 
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place at the Nasdaq World Headquarters in New York City, on Tuesday, May 20, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The live event and a replay of the presentation can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com

For Investor and Media Inquiries
Lisa DeFrancesco  
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
lexinvest@lexpharma.com 


