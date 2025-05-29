Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York City on Thursday, June 5 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

The live event and a replay of the presentation can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/ .

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .