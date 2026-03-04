SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will participate in an upcoming fireside chat at the 2026 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m.

Lexicon will also be participating in 1x1 investor meetings at the 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit, March 10–11, and at the Barclays 28th Global Healthcare Conference, March 10-12.

A live recording and replay of the Leerink fireside chat can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals     
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

For Investor and Media Inquiries
Lisa DeFrancesco  
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
lexinvest@lexpharma.com 


Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie