SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Two Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference on Wednesday, September 3 at 1:45 p.m. ET and at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The live events and replays of the presentations can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com

For Investor and Media Inquiries
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
lexinvest@lexpharma.com 


Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Houston, Texas downtown city park and skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring in Texas
August 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie