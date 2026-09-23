Lexeo Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO) a clinical stage company focused on reshaping the path of genetic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum on September 30, 2026 at 9:00am ET.

The event will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations tab in the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Lexeo website following the presentation.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage company dedicated to reshaping the path of genetic disease. By advancing pioneering science, Lexeo seeks to set a new standard in the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological genetic diseases, charting the path to patient outcomes once thought out of reach. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates designed to address the underlying genetic causes of disease, including LX2006 for Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 for plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Media Response:

Media@lexeotx.com

Investor Response:

Ashley Kaplowitz

akaplowitz@lexeotx.com