Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration to Explore Targeted Cardiac Delivery of AAV Gene Therapy

Collaboration will combine Lexeo expertise in cardiac genetic medicine with Johnson & Johnson’s expertise in cardiovascular therapeutics and circulatory technologies, including Impella™ heart pumps

Agreement will enable accelerated development of a preclinical cardiac target using novel, localized routes of viral gene therapy administration

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced a research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, a global leader in cardiovascular health, to investigate localized cardiac delivery of gene therapy. The collaboration seeks to advance the potential efficacy and safety profile of gene therapy for genetically mediated cardiovascular diseases by concentrating AAV (adeno associated viral) delivery to the heart by investigating cutting-edge routes of administration using Impella™ heart pump technology. Impella heart pumps provide direct cardiac unloading to enhance myocardial perfusion, which may help delivery of gene therapy.

“This collaboration represents an exciting step toward unlocking the full potential of cardiac gene therapy,” said R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics. “By concentrating delivery to the heart with localized routes of administration leveraging Impella heart pumps, we aim to substantially reduce required AAV doses and improve gene therapy safety while maximizing transgene expression and clinical efficacy. We are thrilled to pair Lexeo’s leadership in cardiac genetic medicine with Impella’s world-class technology to advance a next generation of targeted genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease.”

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 for the treatment of Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 for the treatment of plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, Lexeo’s expectations regarding the partnership and potential of genetic medicines to treat cardiac diseases. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Lexeo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current information available to the company as well as certain estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Lexeo’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Lexeo’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; delays in submission of regulatory filings or failure to receive regulatory approval; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Lexeo’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 5, and subsequent future filings Lexeo may make with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Lexeo claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Lexeo expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

