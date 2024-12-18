Lexaria Forms New Scientific Advisory Board

North American drug delivery development experts added to help guide Lexaria’s strategic plans

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the creation of its new Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) to assist in guiding Lexaria’s rapid drug delivery platform technology and strategic development plans within the pharmaceutical industry.

The SAB will initially be comprised of four people and the Chairman of the SAB will be Lexaria’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, John Docherty. Mr. Docherty joined Lexaria in 2015, at the time of its earliest foundational work in the drug delivery technology arena and has led the Company’s scientific and intellectual property development programs since that time. Mr. Docherty has degrees in pharmacology and toxicology and is a senior operations and management executive with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. He has worked with large multinational pharmaceutical companies, as well as emerging private and publicly-traded biopharmaceutical start-ups, where the bulk of his career has been focused on drug delivery platform technology development and commercialization.

Lexaria’s SAB has been carefully constituted with the following members to provide expertise in the key areas of pharmaceutical development spanning clinical and preclinical testing, as well as Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”) characterization and validation; all of which are vital components of the highly regulated processes of advancing drug and delivery technology programs through to commercialization:

Dr. Michael Gibson M.S., M.D.

Dr. Gibson was recently announced by Lexaria as its new Chief Medical Advisor and will also participate on the SAB. Dr. Gibson is an interventional cardiologist, cardiovascular researcher & educator. He is the CEO of the combined non-profit Baim and PERFUSE research institutes at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Gibson founded PERFUSE in 1987 which served as the thrombolysis and myocardial infarction (“TIMI”) Data Coordinating Center that coordinated data for the first 50 TIMI trials. The Baim institute was formerly known as Harvard Clinical Research Institute and was founded in 2000.

Dr. Karen Aust, Ph.D.

Dr. Aust has a Ph.D in Molecular Pharmacology from Stanford University and is deeply experienced in select therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, neuroscience, and more. Dr. Aust has, among other roles, served as a Director of Regulatory Strategy and is currently a Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs at G&L Healthcare Advisors. Her particular experience in US regulatory 505(b)(2) development programs is of exceptional value to Lexaria, pursuant to its objective to enable streamlined and rapid development of DehydraTECH-enabled drugs.

Prof. Philip Ainslie, Ph.D.

Phil Ainslie is a Professor, Research Chair and co-directs the Centre of Heart, Lung and Vascular Health at the University of British Columbia, Canada. Phil’s research program aims to better understand the mechanisms regulating blood flow in health, disease and during environmental stress. His diverse expertise in assessing cardiometabolic and brain function during physiological scenarios ranging from sleep to exercise, the stresses of high altitude to deep-sea diving, and healthy aging to heart and lung disease, has made him a leading authority on vascular function. Of great interest to Lexaria, Phil’s work on cerebrovascular function with DehydraTECH has revealed some evidence of a propensity to cross the blood-brain-barrier and improve cerebral blood flow. Phil has published >400 peer-reviewed full manuscripts (h-index: >80; i10 index: >250; >25,000 citations) and has recently co-authored two recent textbooks. Phil has won numerous national and international awards for his research and sits on various senior international scientific leadership and policy advisory groups. Prof. Ainslie has consulted to Lexaria for several years playing a lead role in the development and execution of Lexaria’s clinical studies to-date in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular and cardiometabolic disease.

“I am honoured to be joined by such an esteemed group of medical and pharmaceutical industry experts in directing the further growth and advancement of Lexaria’s groundbreaking technology and product development programs,” said Mr. Docherty, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Lexaria. “Our scientific advisory board will work together and provide invaluable guidance as Lexaria continues to progress toward expanded commercialization of its widely patented and clinically proven platform drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH.”

Lexaria’s SAB is expected to meet regularly and will provide assistance and recommendations to the Lexaria management team and board of directors.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH™ is Lexaria’s patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company’s ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company’s ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria’s postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com