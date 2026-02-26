Leveragen Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Estate with Issuance of Singularity Platform Patent in Japan

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADCs--Leveragen, Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company advancing next-generation in vivo antibody discovery, announced today the issuance of a patent in Japan covering core innovations underlying its Singularity Platform, the proprietary system that supports the company’s Singularity Suite of genetically engineered mouse models for single-domain antibody (sdAb) discovery. The patent strengthens Leveragen’s growing global intellectual property estate supporting long-term partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

Single-domain antibodies are increasingly important in modern biologics development due to their compact size, intrinsic stability, and modular architecture. These properties make sdAbs well suited for advanced therapeutic formats such as multispecific antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-encoded antibodies, and cell and gene therapies, where conventional antibody formats can face structural, manufacturing, or delivery constraints.

The Singularity Platform was designed to address limitations of conventional transgenic models through targeted genome engineering and streamlined immune system architectures. Across the Singularity Suite, each model features a minimalist humoral immune system engineered to mount exclusive heavy-chain antibody immune responses, thereby concentrating immune selection on single-domain formats and enabling generation of high-diversity, high-fidelity sdAbs with strong stability, solubility, and developability.

Within the Singularity Suite, Singularity Sapiens is optimized for the discovery of fully human single-domain antibodies, eliminating the need for camelid immunization and downstream humanization. The model generates heavy-chain antibodies from a complete human VH repertoire precisely integrated into the endogenous mouse immunoglobulin heavy-chain locus, enabling in vivo selection of fully human sdAbs under native regulatory control.

The Singularity Suite extends these system-level design principles across a broad range of species-native single-domain antibody scaffolds, including human VH, human Vκ, alpaca VHH, shark VNAR, dog VH, cat VH, and mouse VH, providing partners with flexible access to diverse sdAb modalities within a unified discovery framework.

The issuance of Japan Patent No. JP7799706 provides independent validation of the novelty of the Singularity Platform and reinforces Leveragen’s ability to protect the core design principles underlying the Singularity Suite. Corresponding patent applications covering these innovations are currently pending in the United States, China, Europe, Canada, Australia, and other jurisdictions.

“The Singularity Platform was developed as a scalable foundation for single-domain antibody discovery,” said Dr. Weisheng Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leveragen. “This patent issuance in Japan reinforces the originality of our system-level approach and strengthens our position as a differentiated provider of fully human and species-native single-domain antibody discovery technologies for pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.”

Integrated with Leveragen’s sequence-first, high-throughput discovery workflows, the Singularity Suite supports efficient and reproducible generation of developable single-domain antibodies across a wide range of targets and applications, including human therapeutics, diagnostics, and animal health. The platforms are available through flexible licensing and service-based partnership models.

About Leveragen

Leveragen is a biotechnology company developing next-generation in vivo platforms for antibody discovery. Its proprietary platform portfolio includes the Singularity Suite for single-domain antibody discovery, the Universality Suite for common light-chain antibody discovery, and the Infinity Suite for full-length conventional antibody discovery. These platforms integrate locus-precise genome engineering, native regulatory control, and in vivo–derived antibody repertoires to enable efficient and reproducible antibody discovery across diverse modalities. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, Leveragen partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies world-wide to advance discovery programs across therapeutics, diagnostics, and animal health. For more information, please visit https://www.leveragen.com.

