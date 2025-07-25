Leveragen and Propeller Bio Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Antibody and Protein Therapeutics

BOSTON & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leveragen, a Boston-based biotechnology company pioneering next-generation in vivo antibody discovery platforms, announced today a strategic collaboration with Propeller Bio, a newly launched biotechnology company focused on antibody and protein-based therapeutics. As part of the partnership, Propeller Bio will support the continued development of Leveragen’s antibody discovery platforms through a strategic investment. In turn, Propeller will collaborate closely with Leveragen and gain access to Leveragen’s full suite of proprietary antibody mouse models, including the Singularity Sapiens Mouse, the industry-leading fully human single-domain antibody discovery platform.

The Singularity Sapiens Mouse is engineered to produce robust immune responses across a broad range of antigens, enabling efficient discovery of fully human VH-only antibodies with strong developability and diverse epitope coverage. The platform supports multiple therapeutic formats, including bispecifics, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-T therapies, and mRNA-encoded antibodies, making it a versatile tool for biologics development.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Dr. David Shen and the team at Propeller Bio,” said Weisheng Chen, PhD, Founder and CEO of Leveragen. “David has a remarkable track record of bringing innovative biomedicines to patients in need. We believe Propeller Bio is well positioned to lead the next wave of therapeutic breakthroughs, and we’re proud to support their work with our cutting-edge antibody discovery platforms.”

David W. Shen, PhD, Founder and CEO of Propeller Bio, is a widely recognized leader in antibody and protein therapeutics. He previously held senior leadership roles at Amgen, Merck, Teva, and NGM Bio. Most recently, he was Founder and CEO of Proteologix, a leader in the development of bispecific antibodies for immune-mediated diseases. In less than three years since inception, the company was acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $850 million upfront and an undisclosed milestone payment in 2024.

“Leveragen’s Singularity Sapiens Mouse is a differentiated platform for antibody discovery,” said Dr. Shen. “It provides a unique option for high-quality, in vivo matured human VH domains with impressive diversity and developability. This platform presents a compelling alternative to camelid immunization or synthetic libraries, offering speed, flexibility, and translational relevance. It gives us a solid foundation for building a differentiated pipeline.”

This collaboration highlights Leveragen’s growing role as a trusted discovery partner for biotech companies pushing the frontiers of biologics innovation.

About Leveragen

Leveragen is a biotech company based in Woburn, Massachusetts, focused on accelerating biologics innovation through next-generation in vivo discovery platforms. Its Singularity Suite includes a collection of genetically engineered mouse models capable of generating exclusively single-domain antibodies from the VH repertoires of humans, mice, and companion animals. These platforms support the development of advanced therapeutic modalities, including bispecifics, ADCs, mRNA-encoded antibodies, targeted drug delivery, and cell therapies. Leveragen’s technologies are trusted by leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world. LinkedIn

About Propeller Bio

Propeller Bio is founded by David Shen along with a group of seasoned biotech entrepreneurs with a proven track record of success. Supported by leading investors, the company focuses on discovering and developing innovative biologic therapeutics designed to safely and effectively target multiple disease-driving pathways, aiming for synergistic effects to treat patients with unmet medical needs. The organization boasts a diverse team with extensive expertise in drug discovery and development, and is based in the Bay Area, California.

