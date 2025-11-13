Leukogene Therapeutics Receives Strategic Funding from South Carolina Research Authority to Accelerate Development of Its Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiotechFunding--Leukogene Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapies for hematologic and other immunologically “cold” malignancies, announced that it has received funding from the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA) and its investment affiliate, SC Launch Inc.

“We are honored to receive this strategic funding from SCRA and SC Launch Inc. It will allow us to advance our programs toward the clinic, strengthen our position as a leader in developing next-generation cancer therapeutics and continue building a world-class biotech company right here in South Carolina,” said Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Leukogene. Nathan Dolloff, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer added, “This investment represents a strong validation of our vision and science and enables us to accelerate our mission of bringing transformative therapies to patients with hard-to-treat cancers.”

“Leukogene Therapeutics exemplifies the kind of innovative, high-growth company that SCRA and SC Launch Inc. were designed to support,” said Matt Bell, Executive Director of SC Launch. “Their groundbreaking immunotherapy platform and strong leadership team are well-positioned to make a lasting impact in oncology and the broader biotech sector. We are proud to partner with them as they advance toward clinical development.”

About Leukogene Therapeutics

Leukogene Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Leukogene’s M2T™ platform is a novel, recombinant, high affinity Major Histocompatibility Complex Class II (MHCII) binding protein conjugated to tumor associated antigens. M2T™ functions as an antigen presenting cell (APC) engager that directly stimulates MHCII and generates a powerful T and B cell response against the chosen antigen. Leukogene’s lead assets LTI-214 (M2T-CD33) for the treatment of hematological cancers (AML, MDS), and LTI-002 for solid tumors (pancreatic, ovarian and others) are currently in preclinical development. Leukogene expects to initiate first-in-human clinical evaluation of LTI-214 in AML in the near term.

About SCRA and SC Launch Inc.

SCRA, chartered by the State of South Carolina, is a public non-profit corporation with the mission of fueling the state's innovation economy by accelerating technology-enabled growth of academic, startup and industry-based enterprises. SC Launch Inc. is the independent investment affiliate of SCRA. It provides convertible loans, and equity investments to qualifying technology companies that are SCRA-member companies.

Sandeep Gupta

Chief Executive Officer

Leukogene Therapeutics

guptas@leukogene.com

https://leukogene.com/