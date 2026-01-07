LEO Pharma to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, announced today that CEO Christophe Bourdon will deliver a company update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM PST.

With over 60 years of specialist expertise in medical dermatology and more than 90 million patients served in 70+ markets, LEO Pharma is uniquely positioned in one of healthcare’s most attractive and underserved sectors. Backed by an unmatched portfolio combining category‑leading brands with first‑in‑class innovations, the company is redefining standards of care for patients with high unmet needs.

Entering 2026, LEO Pharma builds on the strong momentum of recent years, marked by robust top-line growth, significant margin expansion, and a promising pipeline. Leveraging its unique global platform, the LEO Pharma is advancing innovation as the preferred partner in medical dermatology.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference presentation will provide investors, analysts, and partners with insights into LEO Pharma’s innovation strategy, growth momentum, and global ambitions in medical dermatology. Attendees can expect a high‑energy session that spotlights the company’s differentiated market position and outlines its next chapter of industry leadership.

Event details:

Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

9:00 AM PST

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin.

For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

Investors:

Christian Boas Ryom, Investor Relations

Tel: +45 4494 5888

Email: chsoe@leo-pharma.com



Media :

Jeppe Ilkjær, Media Relations

Tel: +45 3050 2014

Email: jeilk@leo-pharma.com