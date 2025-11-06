LEO Pharma Delivers 8% Revenue Growth at CER in 9M 2025 and Updates Full-Year Outlook

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the first nine months of 2025, LEO Pharma continued its robust revenue growth, with significantly improved profitability and free cash flow. As expected, growth accelerated in the third quarter, with the global rollout of Anzupgo® gaining further momentum after its September launch in the U.S. The 2025 financial outlook is updated to reflect the addition of Spevigo® to the portfolio, reinforcing LEO Pharma’s commitment to advancing innovation and expanding access to care.

Highlights

LEO Pharma’s revenue increased by 7% to DKK 10,064 million, and by 8% at constant exchange rates (CER), entirely driven by organic growth. The revenue growth was led by North America (+27% at CER), with Europe (+2% at CER) and Rest of World (+6% at CER) also contributing to the overall growth.

Revenue from the Dermatology portfolio grew by 9% (CER), driven by the Strategic brands Adtralza ® /Adbry ® and Anzupgo ® , which combined had a revenue increase of 41% (CER), in addition to growth of 1% (CER) in the Established brands. Sales in the Critical Care portfolio declined by 1% (CER), affected by a reversal of sales discounts in the same period last year.

/Adbry and Anzupgo , which combined had a revenue increase of 41% (CER), in addition to growth of 1% (CER) in the Established brands. Sales in the Critical Care portfolio declined by 1% (CER), affected by a reversal of sales discounts in the same period last year. Operating profit improved significantly, with adjusted EBITDA reaching DKK 2,105 million in 9M 2025, reflecting a margin of 21% (9M 2024: 8%), excluding the STAT6 partnership upfront payment from Gilead Sciences received in January and other non-recurring items. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was driven by sales growth and reduced operating expenses.

Net profit for 9M 2025 was DKK 2,036 million (9M 2024: negative DKK 1,262 million), including non-recurring items.

Free cash flow was DKK 1,760 million for 9M 2025 (9M 2024: negative DKK 293 million), and net interest-bearing debt was reduced to DKK 9,423 million (YE 2024: DKK 11,115 million). Excluding M&A, free cash flow was DKK 815 million.

In September, Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream was launched in the U.S. as the first and only topical pan‑JAK inhibitor for chronic hand eczema (CHE), supported by a more than 50% expansion of LEO Pharma’s U.S. sales force following FDA approval in July 2025. In October, Chinese authorities accepted the NDA filing for Anzupgo® to treat CHE in China.

On 30 September, the transaction for Spevigo® (spesolimab) with Boehringer Ingelheim closed, granting LEO Pharma global development and commercialization rights for the first‑in‑class IL‑36R antagonist already approved for generalized pustular psoriasis. Leveraging LEO Pharma’s global dermatology platform, the transaction aims to accelerate and broaden access to Spevigo®, making it a strategic brand, alongside Adtralza®/Adbry® and Anzupgo®.

For the 2025 outlook, group revenue growth is now expected to be 8-10% at CER (previously: 7-9%), and the adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be 15-17% (previously: 16-18%). The revised outlook reflects the consolidation of Spevigo® including ongoing development costs for the asset. Excluding Spevigo®, the outlook for organic revenue growth of 7-9% is unchanged.

"Our momentum continues to build as the global rollout of Anzupgo® accelerates and the Spevigo® brand joins LEO Pharma. With three strategic brands now in our portfolio, we are entering a pivotal chapter in our growth journey – one where we are further investing in our global platform to unlock its full potential and enhance our ability to drive innovation for the benefit of patients worldwide.”

CEO Christophe Bourdon.

9M 2025 Financial overview (DKK million) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Growth 9M 2025 9M 2024 Growth Revenue 3,275 3,057 7% 10,064 9,432 7% Revenue growth at CER 10% 10% N.m. 8% 11% N.m. Adjusted EBITDA 649 181 259% 2,105 780 170% Adjusted EBITDA margin 20% 6% N.m. 21% 8% N.m. Net profit/(loss) for the period 59 (501) N.m. 2,036 (1,262) N.m.

