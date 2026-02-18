LEO Pharma Delivers 10% Revenue Growth in 2025 and More Than Doubles Adjusted EBITDA Margin

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2025, LEO Pharma delivered a third consecutive year of double‑digit revenue growth (CER), at the upper end of guidance, and achieved a significant improvement in profitability, returning to positive net profit and free cash flow. The portfolio was strengthened by the launch of Anzupgo® in 10 additional markets, including the U.S., as well as the addition of Spevigo®. The pipeline was advanced through new late‑stage programs and strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating innovation. For 2026, revenue growth is expected to be 8-11% (CER), supporting further improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin to 16-19%, alongside increased investments in innovation and LEO Pharma’s global platform.
Financial highlights
- LEO Pharma’s revenue increased by 10% at constant exchange rates (CER) and by 8% in DKK to 13,499 million. Revenue growth was led by North America (+35% at CER), with Rest of World (+9% at CER) and Europe (+3% at CER) also contributing to the overall growth.
- Revenue from the Dermatology portfolio grew by 12% (CER), driven by the Strategic brands Adtralza®/Adbry®, Anzupgo®, and Spevigo®, which combined had a revenue increase of 48% (CER), in addition to growth of 2% (CER) for the Established brands. Sales in the Critical Care portfolio declined by 1% (CER), affected by a reversal of sales discounts in the same period last year.
- Operating profit improved sharply, with adjusted EBITDA reaching DKK 2,107 million in 2025, reflecting a margin of 16% (2024: 7%), excluding the STAT6 partnership upfront payment from Gilead Sciences received in January 2025 and other non-recurring items. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was driven by sales growth and reduced operating expenses.
- Net profit for 2025 was DKK 2,489 million (2024: negative DKK 1,776 million), including non-recurring items.
- Free cash flow was DKK 1,875 million for 2025 (2024: negative DKK 52 million), and net interest-bearing debt was reduced to DKK 9,347 million (2024: DKK 11,115 million). Excluding M&A, free cash flow was DKK 940 million.
Innovation highlights
- Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream was launched in the U.S. in September as the first and only topical pan‑JAK inhibitor for chronic hand eczema, supported by a more than 50% increase in LEO Pharma’s U.S. sales force following FDA approval in July 2025.
- Spevigo® (spesolimab), an IL-36RA biologic for generalized pustular psoriasis, joined LEO Pharma’s portfolio on 30 September as its third global, first-in-class brand following a development and commercialization license secured from Boehringer Ingelheim.
- In 2025, LEO Pharma entered several strategic partnerships to advance innovation, including an agreement with Gilead Sciences for the pre-clinical STAT6 program.
- The pipeline was expanded with new late stage trials of Anzupgo® (delgocitinib cream) in adults with palmoplantar pustulosis and lichen sclerosus, as well as the addition of an ongoing Phase 3 trial of Spevigo® (spesolimab) in pyoderma gangrenosum.
2026 Outlook
- For 2026, group revenue growth is expected at 8-11% (CER) driven by Anzupgo® and Spevigo®. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve to 16-19%, led by gross margin expansion, offset by higher commercial investments and R&D.
"2025 was another year of strong progress for LEO Pharma and a landmark year in our strategic transformation. We expanded our portfolio, delivered strong growth with significantly improved profitability, and formed new partnerships to accelerate innovation. With the ongoing launch of Anzupgo® and the addition of Spevigo®, we enter 2026 with strong momentum, committed to making a fundamental difference for patients by further unlocking the potential of our global platform.”
CEO Christophe Bourdon.
FY 2025 Financial overview
(DKK million)
FY 2025
FY 2024
Growth
Revenue
13,499
12,453
8%
Revenue growth at CER
10%
11%
N.m.
Adjusted EBITDA
2,107
895
135%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16%
7%
N.m.
Net profit/(loss) for the period
2,489
(1,777)
N.m.
About LEO Pharma
LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com
Financial highlights and key figures
(DKK million)
FY 2025
FY 2024
Income statement
Revenue
13,499
12,453
Of which dermatology revenue
10,991
10,008
Gross profit
8,240
7,518
Adjusted EBITDA 1
2,107
895
Non-recurring items 1
1,644
(295)
EBITDA 1
3,751
600
Operating profit/(loss) (EBIT)
2,279
(1,143)
Net financials
(566)
(814)
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,713
(1,957)
Net profit/(loss) for the period
2,489
(1,776)
Balance sheet
Assets
20,445
20,151
Equity
5,262
2,704
Net working capital 2
3,991
3,833
Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) 3
9,358
11,115
Invested capital 4
14,380
13,637
Cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities
1,255
265
Cash flow from investing activities
620
(317)
Free cash flow
1,875
(52)
Key ratios (%)
Revenue growth
8%
9%
Revenue growth at CER 1
10%
10%
Dermatology revenue growth at CER
12%
12%
Gross margin
61%
60%
OPEX ratio
57%
70%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 1
16%
7%
EBITDA margin 1
28%
5%
EBIT margin
17%
(9)%
Effective tax rate
(45%)
9%
NIBD/Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 5
4.4
12.4
People
Average number of full-time employees (FTE)
4,104
4,184
1
See Note 2 Non-IFRS measures.
2
Net working capital comprises Inventories, Trade receivables and Other receivables less Trade payables and Other payables.
3
The net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) is the interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.
4
Invested capital is calculated as the sum of non-current assets, net working capital and tax receivables less deferred tax liabilities and other non-interest-bearing liabilities.
5
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) is the adjusted EBITDA in the last 12 months.
Contacts
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations:
Christian Boas Ryom, telephone +45 4494 5888
Media:
Jeppe Ilkjær, telephone +45 3050 2014